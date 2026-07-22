Trump issues a 'power plant for a ship' warning to Iran amid strikes on vessels in Strait of Hormuz

New Delhi:

US President Donald Trump issued a new warning to Iran, stating that the US will "destroy" a power plant or a bridge in or next to Tehran for every strike it makes on the ships in the Strait of Hormuz. The warning came as the US and Iran continued their hostilities, with the Pentagon carrying out another wave of strikes on Tehran. Iran also hit a Jordanian city near Israel through a missile strike.

Trump sent a fresh warning to Tehran through a social media post. "From this point forward, any time the Islamic Republic of Iran shoots at a ship in the Strait of Hormuz, whether it be by Missile, Rocket, Drone, or any other device or weapon, the United States will bomb and destroy ONE BRIDGE OR POWER PLANT," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

US carries out 11th night of strikes on Iran

Meanwhile, the US military carried out an 11th consecutive night of strikes on Iran early Wednesday, which intensified the tensions in the Middle East. This came despite the ongoing diplomatic efforts in Pakistan to revive a collapsed interim ceasefire.

"CENTCOM forces began striking military targets in Iran at 7 p.m. ET today for the 11th consecutive night. The strikes are designed to continue degrading Iran's ability to threaten commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz," the US Central Command said in a statement on X.

Iran attacks Jordan; alerts sounded in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia

Meanwhile, Jordan stated that it intercepted four Iranian strikes over Aqaba, while a couple of missiles fell in "uninhabited areas". It said that four Iranian drones were also intercepted. Missile alerts also sounded in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia as tensions in the Middle East escalated. The US military said on Wednesday that it had carried out an 11th consecutive night of strikes on Iran, targeting sites including aircraft hangars and drone storage facilities.

Iran's state-run IRNA news agency reported explosions in several provinces. According to Iran's Health Ministry, the US strikes over the past 11 days have killed 53 people, including six women and three children, and injured nearly 600 others.

Trump points to attack on Iranian underground nuclear site possible

President Trump on Tuesday said he had "no interest" in negotiations until Tehran was prepared to engage in meaningful discussions. He also hinted that America could soon target an under-construction nuclear site buried deep under a mountain in Iran.

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