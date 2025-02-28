Trump interrupts UK PM Keir Starmer's reply to a question on Canada: 'That's enough, thank you' US President Donald Trump has vowed to impose tariffs on Canada and Mexico after he assumed the presidency in the United States. He has multiple times referred to Canadian PM Justin Trudeau as 'Governor Trudeau.'

While addressing a joint press conference with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Thursday, US President Donald Trump made an interruption as Starmer responded to a question from a journalist on the issue of Canada. In his reply to a question on Canada, Starmer said, "I think you're (journalist) trying to find a divide between us that doesn't exist. We're the closest of nations, and we had very good discussions today, but we didn't touch Canada."

The UK PM's response was followed by Trump's intervention, as he quipped, "That's enough, thank you."

Before his meeting with the British PM, Donald Trump, earlier in the day, decided to continue with the imposition of tariffs on Canada and Mexico from March 4, as he cited the flow of illicit drugs allegedly coming into the US from their borders.

Trump also decided to continue the imposition of reciprocal tariffs "with full force" on April 2.

On February 4, the US President paused tariffs on imports from both countries for 30 days, saying that he had secured new commitments from the two countries to improve border security. The pause was put in place after President Trump said he spoke to his counterparts from Mexico and Canada.

"Drugs are still pouring into our country from Mexico and Canada at very high and unacceptable levels. A large percentage of these drugs, many of them in the form of fentanyl, are made in and supplied by China. More than 100,000 people died last year due to the distribution of these dangerous and highly addictive POISONS," Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

In addition, China will also be charged an additional 10% tariff from March 4.

"China will likewise be charged an additional 10 per cent tariff on that date. The April Second Reciprocal Tariff date will remain in full force and effect. Thank you for your attention to this matter." Trump added in his post.