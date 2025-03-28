Trump holds 'productive' call with Carney, plans meeting with Canadian PM after upcoming elections After assuming the presidency in the United States, Donald Trump has declared a trade war on Canada. He continues with his claim to make Canada the 51st state of the United States, which in turn has infuriated Canadians along with its political leadership.

US President Donald Trump on Friday said that he will meet Canadian PM Mark Carney after Canada's upcoming election. Trump, who had a telephonic conversation with the Canadian leader, asserted that he and Carney agreed on "many things" as he added that the US and Canada will work on "elements of politics, business, and all other factors" which would "end up being great" for both nations. The talks between Trump and Carney come after the Canadian PM, in a mark of shift in Ottawa's foreign policy, declared that the long-standing economic and security relationship between Canada and the United States has ended. It followed Trump's announcement of new auto tariffs that can potentially be detrimental to Canada's economy.

US-Canada trade war created a surge of patriotism among Canadians

The crisis has created a surge in patriotism among Canadians, with many in the country feeling that Carney is the best person to lead the country at the moment. Carney called the tariffs unjustified and left the election campaign to chair his special Cabinet committee on US relations in Ottawa.

"Over the coming weeks, months and years, we must fundamentally reimagine our economy," Carney told media in Ottawa after meeting with the cabinet committee on Canada-US relations.

"The old relationship we had with the United States, based on deepening integration of our economies and tight security and military cooperation, is over," the Canadian leader added.

Trump delcared a trade war with Canada

Earlier, Carney said that the US president reached out on Wednesday night to schedule a call. "That's not much to ask, but apparently it's a lot for him," he said. Trump has declared a trade war on Canada and continues to call for the United States' northern neighbour to become the 51st US state, a position that has infuriated Canadians.

Carney, who replaced Justin Trudeau as Canada's leader and the head of the Liberal Party, is at the start of a five-week campaign after calling an early election for April 28. The governing Liberals had appeared poised for a historic election defeat this year until Trump declared a trade war and challenged Canada's sovereignty.

