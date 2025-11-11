Trump hints at major US–India fair trade deal, says "they don't love me now, but they will again" Speaking at the swearing-in ceremony of Sergio Gor as the new US Ambassador to India, Trump said discussions between the two countries have made significant progress and that both sides are close to reaching a fair agreement.

New Delhi:

US President Donald Trump has indicated that Washington and New Delhi are moving closer to finalising a major trade deal, adding that the United States would soon lower tariffs on India. His remarks came during the swearing-in ceremony of Sergio Gor as the new US Ambassador to India at the Oval Office on Tuesday.

'We're making a deal with India'

Speaking at the ceremony, Trump said discussions between the two countries have made “significant progress” and that both sides are nearing a “fair and balanced” agreement.

“We’re making a deal with India — much different what we had. Right now, they don’t love me, but they will love us again. We’re getting a fair deal. They’re very good negotiators, so Sergio, you will have to take a look at that. I think we’re pretty close to doing a deal that is good for everybody,” Trump said.

Later, while addressing reporters at the Oval Office, Trump confirmed that the US would consider reducing tariffs on India. “Right now, the tariffs are very high on India because of the Russian oil, and they’ve stopped doing the Russian oil. It’s been reduced very substantially. Yeah, we’re going to be bringing the tariffs down. At some point, we’re going to be bringing them down,” he said.

Talks progressing steadily despite challenges

The remarks come amid months of bilateral negotiations between India and the US aimed at signing a comprehensive trade agreement. On November 5, Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal said that talks on the India–US Bilateral Trade Agreement were “going on very well” but acknowledged that “many sensitive and serious issues” still required resolution.

The proposed agreement, first initiated in February 2025, seeks to more than double bilateral trade volumes from USD 191 billion to USD 500 billion by 2030. So far, five rounds of negotiations have been completed since March, with both sides optimistic about finalising the first phase by late 2025.

Strengthening strategic and economic ties

Trump praised India as “one of the world’s oldest civilisations” and said the US shares a “fantastic relationship” with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The appointment of Sergio Gor, he added, would further enhance the partnership between the two nations.

Trade experts view this development as a positive signal for global investors and an indication of renewed momentum in US–India economic ties after years of stalled negotiations.