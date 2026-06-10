Trump greets PM Modi on becoming India's longest-serving prime minister, calls him 'strong and wise man'

Washington:

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday congratulated PM Narendra Modi on becoming India’s longest-serving Prime Minister. "A Great One, he is. He is a strong, healthy, and wise man, and will have many years of Greatness and Success ahead of him!" posts Donald Trump on Truth Social. PM Modi on Wednesday completed an unbroken tenure of 4,399 days in office, surpassing the record of the first prime minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, who held the office for 4,398 days.

BJP organises a special 'havan' and prayer ceremony for PM Modi

To celebrate the historic milestone of Narendra Modi becoming the longest-serving elected prime minister, the BJP on Wednesday organised a special 'havan' and prayer ceremony at the Shri Ram Temple, where party leaders and workers prayed for his good health, long life, and continued success.

BJP leaders, including party national president Nitin Nabin, Union Minister J P Nadda and Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, offered prayers at temples to mark Narendra Modi's record as the longest-serving elected prime minister of India.

Nitin Nabin offers prayers at Jhandewala temple for PM Modi's long life

Nabin, accompanied by Delhi BJP chief Harsh Malhotra, visited Jhandewala temple and prayed for Modi's long life and continued leadership, according to a party statement. Speaking on the occasion, Nabin said Modi has become the longest-serving prime minister in India's history, and this achievement reflects not only his popularity in India but also his stature as one of the world's most admired leaders.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta offered prayers at a temple in Pinjrapole Gaushala of North Delhi and participated in the recital of 'SundarKand' at the Ram temple in Kishanganj Gaushala. Speaking to reporters, Gupta said Modi continues to serve the country without taking a single day's break.

A conclave of NDA constituents was held here on Wednesday to mark the ruling coalition completing 12 years in office and Prime Minister Narendra Modi becoming India's longest-serving continuously elected PM. Prime Minister Modi, senior BJP leaders and representatives of all constituents of the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) attended the crucial meeting at Bharat Mandapam.

Chief ministers and deputy chief ministers of all 22 NDA-ruled states and Union Territories, besides the leaders of all alliance partners also attended the conclave. On May 26, 2014, PM Modi took charge as India's prime minister with a landslide victory. He got re-elected with a bigger mandate in 2019 and his second term began on May 30 of the same year. His third consecutive term started on June 9, 2024.

BJP President Nitin Nabin, Union ministers Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, JP Nadda and Nitin Gadkari among others attended the event. Union ministers from NDA constituents, including K Ram Mohan Naidu (TDP), Rajiv Ranjan Singh (JDU), H D Kumaraswamy (JDS) and Anupriya Patel (Apna Dal-Soneylal), also attended the conclave.

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