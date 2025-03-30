'Military options not off table': Trump says on Greenland after Danish FM's criticism of his administration US President Donald Trump has dropped a big hint regarding his aspirations to annex Greenland, as he said that "military options" are not off the table. However, he underscored that the US would like to achieve its objective without the use of force.

In what comes as a big threat to Greenland, US President Donald Trump has dropped a big hint that "military force" is not off the table as he desires to annex the Danish territory for "national security purposes". Trump's remarks came in an interview on Saturday, as he asserted about his Greenland ambitions, saying, "I think there's a good possibility that we could do it without military force." “This is world peace; this is international security,” he said, but added, "I don't take anything off the table."

Trump also said, "I don't care,” when he was asked in the NBC interview what message it would send to Russian President Vladimir Putin, who is trying to solidify his hold on Ukrainian territory three years after his invasion. The US President's fresh Greenland remarks come after Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen called out the Trump administration for its “tone” in criticising Denmark and Greenland.

Earlier, US Vice President JD Vance on Friday said that Denmark has “underinvested” in Greenland's security and demanded that Denmark change its approach as Trump pushes to take over the Danish territory.

Vance paid a visit to US troops on Pituffik Space Base on mineral-rich Greenland alongside his wife and other senior US officials for a trip that was ultimately scaled back after an uproar among Greenlanders and Danes who were not consulted about the original itinerary.

“Our message to Denmark is very simple: You have not done a good job by the people of Greenland,” Vance said Friday.

He added, “You have underinvested in the people of Greenland, and you have underinvested in the security architecture of this incredible, beautiful landmass filled with incredible people. That has to change.”

Since 1945, the American military presence in Greenland has decreased from thousands of soldiers over 17 bases and installations on the island, he said, to the remote Pituffik Space Base in the northwest with some 200 soldiers today.

The 1951 agreement "offers ample opportunity for the United States to have a much stronger military presence in Greenland,” Foreign Minister Rasmussen said.

