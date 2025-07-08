Trump goes on tariff tirade again, threatens BRICS nations including India with 10% extra levies "Anybody that’s in BRICS is getting a 10 per cent charge pretty soon," Trump told reporters at the White House.

Washington:

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday confirmed that countries belonging to the BRICS alliance would soon face a 10 per cent tariff, asserting that the group was created to undermine the United States.

"Anybody that’s in BRICS is getting a 10 per cent charge pretty soon," Trump told reporters at the White House. His remarks come just a day after the White House issued a statement describing BRICS as a growing threat to American interests, with Trump vowing to take all necessary steps to ensure the US is “fairly treated on the world stage”.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt reinforced the administration’s position, responding to the recent BRICS Summit held in Rio de Janeiro. The summit saw leaders from Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, and six new member nations engage in high-level discussions on strategic cooperation.

Addressing questions about whether India would be impacted, Trump reiterated that the tariff would apply to all BRICS members. “They will certainly have to pay 10 per cent if they are in BRICS because BRICS was set up to hurt us, to degenerate our dollar. The dollar is king. We are going to keep it that way," he said. “If people want to challenge it, they can. But they will have to pay a big price. I don’t think any of them are going to pay that price."