Trump fumes at Jinping for hosting Putin, Kim at Beijing parade, accuses China of 'conspiring against US' Donald Trump hit out at Xi Jinping for hosting Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un during Beijing's World War II parade, accusing China of conspiring against the US. The parade displayed advanced weaponry and outlined Beijing's growing military power.

Washington:

US President Donald Trump launched a scathing attack on his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on Wednesday for hosting Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during Beijing's grand military parade. In a sarcastic remark, Trump asked Jinping to convey his "warm regards" to both leaders while accusing China of plotting to "conspire against the United States of America." "Please give my warmest regards to Vladimir Putin, and Kim Jong Un, as you conspire against the United States of America," Trump said in a post on his Truth Social platform.

Beijing's grand show of force

The criticism came as Beijing staged a massive military parade to mark the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II. Jinping, flanked by Putin and Kim, walked into Tiananmen Square, greeting veterans before presiding over a show of missiles, advanced fighter jets and cutting-edge weaponry, some on display for the first time. Jinping praised the armed forces and declared that China’s rise on the global stage is "unstoppable."

Jinping and Putin's growing bond

Trump also took issue with China's attempt to reshape wartime history by downplaying America's role in defeating Japanese forces. Earlier this week, Jinping described China and Russia as the "victorious powers" of World War II, notably excluding the United States amid ongoing trade tensions. The warm exchanges continued as Jinping welcomed Putin as an "old friend," while Putin hailed Jinping as a "dear friend".

China-Russia relations at new heights

It is to be noted here that relations between China and Russia have strengthened significantly since Moscow's invasion of Ukraine in 2022, with both nations finding common ground in their rivalry with Washington. Their formal meeting in Beijing was followed by tea at Zhongnanhai, the Chinese leadership's power hub. After the talks, Beijing announced a 30-day visa-free entry for Russian travellers, underscoring the growing partnership.

ALSO READ: China’s massive military parade in Beijing with Xi Jinping, Putin, and Kim Jong Un showcases power