Trump flings pens into crowd after signing Executive Orders, people seen clicking selfies with pens | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB Trump flings pens into crowd after signing Executive Orders.

Donald Trump, soon after taking the oath as the 47th President of the United States, signed first executive orders at Washington's Capitol One Arena. Next what he did prompted the sea of supporters to go wild. Shortly after signing the executive orders, Donald Trump flung his pens into the crowd. First he looked at the stack of pens laid kept on a wooden tray and then picked up two of them and threw them out to the crowd.

Then, he took the other remaining pens and began flinging them out to the crowd at the front and on the side, one-by-one, making the crowd of supporters go berserk.

After signing the executive order, Trump said he will revoke nearly 80 executive actions of the previous Joe Biden-led administration, with the Republican adding he also will implement an immediate regulation freeze and a hiring freeze.

Donald Trump also signed a first round of executive orders aiming to assert control of the federal workforce, and withdraw from the Paris climate treaty, among others, to halt a slew of orders passed by the previous Joe Biden administration.

Among the executive orders Trump signed with a flourish in front of a cheering crowd was one mandating that federal workers return to their offices five days a week.

The move followed the new president's pledge to end the work-from-home culture that became common during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Last month, at a news conference at his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida, Trump said he planned to dismiss federal employees who don't return to office to comply with the order.

Trump also ordered a federal hiring freeze on his first day back in office, mirroring an action he took at the start of his first term to try to reduce the size of government.

The order suspends hiring for new positions and many open ones.

It includes exceptions for posts related to national security and public safety, as well as the military.

During his campaign, Trump pledged to dismantle a federal bureaucracy that he derided as the "deep state".

The order issued eight years ago was intended as a temporary, 90-day measure until federal budget officials, as well as those in charge of the government's personnel office, could devise a longer-term strategy for reducing the size of the federal government -- and it was effectively lifted that April.

How long the latest freeze may last is less clear. It is a drastic step away from the Biden administration, which took steps to increase the federal workforce and give pay raises to many in its ranks.

Trump also signed an executive order directing the US to again withdraw from the landmark Paris climate agreement, dealing a blow to worldwide efforts to combat global warming and once again distancing the US from its closest allies.

Trump's action echoed his directive in 2017, when he announced that the US would abandon the global Paris accord.

The pact is aimed at limiting long-term global warming to 1.

5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels or, failing that, keeping temperatures at least well below 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.

Trump also reversed an executive order issued by Biden that moved to lift the US designation of Cuba as a state sponsor of terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies)