Trump explores military options in Iran, says Tehran appears to have crossed 'red line' Donald Trump warned that Iran appears to have crossed a "red line" with its violent repression of nationwide protests that have reportedly killed hundreds. Washington is considering "very strong options" in response, including possible military measures and efforts to restore internet access.

Washington:

Amid widespread protests in Iran that have reportedly killed more than 500 people, US President Donald Trump said on Sunday that Tehran appears to have crossed a "red line" drawn by his administration over the violent crackdown on demonstrators. The ongoing unrest across several provinces has prompted Washington to consider "very strong options" in response to the escalating situation. Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, Trump was asked whether Iran had crossed the red line he had set concerning the treatment of protesters. "They are starting to, it looks like," he replied, indicating growing concern within the US government about the severity of the response by Iranian authorities.

White House signals possible strong response

Referring to the unrest in Iran, Trump said that those in power were ruling through violence. He added that the situation was under close watch at the highest levels of the US administration. "There seem to be some people killed that aren't supposed to be killed. These are violent if you call them leaders I don't know if they are leaders or if they just rule through violence but we are looking at it very seriously. The military's looking at it. We are looking at some very strong options; we'll make a determination," the US President stated.

Trump did not specify the exact actions the United States might take. However, according to a report in the New York Times, he was briefed on a range of military options that could target Iran. These options reportedly include targeted strikes on select sites in Tehran, focusing on non-military infrastructure linked to the regime’s internal security apparatus. The briefings are said to be part of contingency planning as the US evaluates diplomatic, economic and military tools to deter further violence by Iranian authorities.

Trump backs Iranian protesters

Earlier, President Trump said the United States stands ready to help Iranians seeking freedom. In a post on Truth Social, he said, "Iran is looking at FREEDOM, perhaps like never before. The USA stands ready to help!!!"

The protests began on December 28 and have spread quickly across multiple cities. The unrest was initially sparked by soaring inflation and economic hardship but has evolved into a tense nationwide movement marked by violent clashes between protesters and security forces. According to the Human Rights Activists in Iran (HRA), at least 544 people were reportedly killed during the demonstrations, and more than 10,681 individuals have been detained. Protests have been reported in 585 locations nationwide, spanning 186 cities across all 31 provinces, the rights group added.

International voices and internet shutdown

US Senator Lindsey Graham also voiced strong support for Trump and the Iranian protesters. In a post on X, he said, "President Trump is not Obama. Freedom now, freedom forever for the long-suffering Iranian people. I believe your nation’s nightmare will soon be coming to an end. Make Iran Great Again."

Meanwhile, internet services have been shut down in Iran for the last two days as part of efforts by authorities to control the flow of information. When asked whether the US was considering steps to restore internet access in Iran, including through Elon Musk's Starlink service, Trump said that discussions were ongoing. "We are going to be talking about that. We may get the internet going. We may speak to Elon Musk; I am going to call him," the US President said, although no final decision has been made.

