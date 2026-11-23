US President Donald Trump on Monday welcomed Nvidia's decision to reinstate Jensen Huang as its President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), describing the board's move as an "absolutely GREAT decision". His remarks came as Democratic lawmakers and Illinois Governor JB Pritzker questioned the timing of Huang's return, citing unresolved national security concerns and ongoing investigations. "Congratulations to NVIDIA on having made, what I consider to be, an absolutely GREAT decision!" Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

In an earlier post, Trump had also welcomed the board's decision, calling Huang a "Great Patriot and National Treasure". He argued that the technology executive's leadership was important not only for Nvidia but also for the American economy. "The NVIDIA Board of Directors has made the correct and proper decision to return Jensen Huang to the position of CEO. The Country needs Jensen's leadership at NVIDIA in order to ensure the Success and Prosperity of not only the Company, but the American Economy," Trump wrote.

The US President also said the government had no reason to believe Huang's return posed any national security risk. He added that US Attorney General Todd Blanche had confirmed that the government did not possess evidence of unlawful conduct by the Nvidia chief.

Elon Musk backs Jensen Huang's return

Tesla CEO Elon Musk also endorsed Huang's reinstatement, saying the "mistake has been corrected" in a post on X.

Musk's reaction followed Trump's public support for the Nvidia board's decision. He had also posted "It is done" earlier, as the company announced Huang's return to the top leadership position.

Democratic lawmakers question Nvidia board's decision

However, Huang's reinstatement has drawn criticism from Democratic lawmakers, who have questioned why the board moved ahead while investigations and national security concerns remain unresolved. US Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi described the decision as "outrageous", arguing that questions remained about what information Chinese intelligence may have obtained and whether investigations by the US government and Nvidia's board had been completed.

"Nvidia's decision to reinstate Jensen Huang is outrageous. We still don't know what information Chinese intelligence may have obtained from him, and neither the government nor Nvidia's own board has completed its investigation," Krishnamoorthi said in a post on X.

He also questioned Trump's assurances, referring to Nvidia's reported USD 25 million donation towards the President's ballroom project. Krishnamoorthi demanded that Huang testify at a full public congressional hearing. "Trump's assurances cannot be taken at face value, especially after Nvidia's USD 25 million donation to his ballroom," he said. "Huang must testify at a full public congressional hearing, with every member of the relevant committees allowed to question him," the Congressman added.

Democratic Congresswoman Debbie Dingell also criticised the board's decision, saying it was irresponsible to reinstate Huang before Congress had heard from him. She said serious national security questions remained unanswered and called on the board to explain why it had proceeded with the decision. Huang is scheduled to testify before Congress on December 1.

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker raises accountability concerns

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker also questioned the decision, alleging a lack of accountability and calling for greater scrutiny of the national security concerns surrounding Huang. "This is the greed and lack of accountability that the country just rejected. There are serious national security concerns being raised about Jensen Huang that should not be papered over by this administration or the Nvidia board," Pritzker said in a post on X.

Nvidia board unanimously reinstates Jensen Huang

Nvidia announced on Monday that its board had unanimously voted to reinstate Huang as President and CEO with immediate effect. He has also returned as a member of the company's Board of Directors. The decision followed a series of discussions and meetings with Huang. The board said it was satisfied with his candour and ability to lead the company. Harvey C. Jones, Chair of Nvidia's Board, said the directors believed Huang was the right person to lead the company and that his reinstatement was in the best interests of its shareholders, employees, partners and customers.

The board also said it had received input from senior levels of the US government and was confident that Huang's return posed no national security risk. Huang said he was honoured to return to Nvidia and lead the technology company at what he described as the beginning of a new industrial revolution. He thanked the board for its confidence and acknowledged Colette Kress and the executive team for leading the company during the interim period. Kress, who served as interim CEO, will continue in her role as Nvidia's Chief Financial Officer.

Investigation into national security concerns to continue

Huang's reinstatement comes amid continuing scrutiny over allegations involving Alice Huang, with whom he has reportedly acknowledged having an affair. Reports have also raised questions about alleged links between her family, companies connected to Nvidia chip acquisitions and Chinese state-owned defence contractors. The New York Times, citing people familiar with US intelligence reports, reported that Alice Huang had been in contact with an official from China's Ministry of State Security from spring 2025 until the fall of 2026. The newspaper also reported alleged indirect links between her family and companies that acquired Nvidia chips and Chinese state-owned defence contractors supplying the People's Liberation Army.

Nvidia said its board had established a committee comprising independent directors to investigate the matter. The committee has retained independent legal counsel, and the investigation will continue to its conclusion. Huang has said he supports the investigation and is committed to cooperating with it.

The company has also formed a separate National Security and Export Control Committee, comprising independent directors, to oversee trade compliance and national security risks. It is also beginning the search for a Chief Compliance Officer to oversee compliance across the company. Trump, while backing Huang's return, has urged Nvidia to continue its internal investigation into compliance with US export controls, stressing the importance of meeting legal obligations and protecting national security.

(With inputs from ANI)

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