No new strikes, no peace deal: Trump's 'third option' to deal with Iran explained

US President Donald Trump has chosen to intensify economic pressure on Iran rather than resume military strikes or agree to a peace deal on terms Washington considers unacceptable, according to a report by Axios. The approach marks a third option in the ongoing conflict, with the Trump administration looking to maintain its existing pressure campaign and tighten financial restrictions on Tehran. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio outlined the strategy during a meeting with G7 foreign ministers on Tuesday. He said Trump was not limited to choosing between returning to armed hostilities and negotiating an agreement with Iran.

"The President doesn't just have two options. It's not just returning to war or signing a ridiculous peace deal. We won't do a stupid deal. The third option we have is to continue to do what we do now," Rubio said. According to Axios, the administration intends to continue its economic offensive and naval blockade while increasing financial pressure on the Iranian government. The strategy is aimed at weakening Iran's financial infrastructure and limiting its ability to fund armed groups or rebuild its military capabilities.

Trump chooses economic pressure over renewed military action

The decision follows months of uncertainty over Washington's approach to the conflict. Trump had repeatedly threatened military action against Iran while maintaining that Tehran would eventually have to accept US demands. However, an American official familiar with the administration's discussions told Axios that Trump had considered multiple approaches without immediately settling on a single course of action. Following a meeting with Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani on Monday, Trump reportedly indicated that renewed military strikes against Iranian targets were highly unlikely and unnecessary under the prevailing circumstances.

Instead, the administration is seeking to sustain economic pressure and maintain the naval blockade. The approach is intended to increase the financial costs for Tehran without committing Washington to a strict deadline for ending the pressure campaign. Rubio argued that Iran was already suffering significant economic damage because it refused to accept Washington's conditions. "The President is not under false time pressure; the Iranians are inflicting major damage on their own economy," Rubio said.

What is Trump's 'third option' for Iran?

The strategy centres on continuing the economic squeeze on Tehran rather than immediately returning to military confrontation or agreeing to a diplomatic settlement. According to the Axios report, the US administration wants to weaken Iran's financial infrastructure to a point where it becomes increasingly difficult for the country to finance armed groups or rebuild its military capabilities. The administration also plans to advance an operation called 'Iron Gate'. The initiative is designed to dismantle ground transportation routes allegedly used for smuggling advanced weaponry and technology. The economic pressure campaign is also expected to continue alongside the naval blockade. Washington believes that mounting financial difficulties could eventually push Tehran to reconsider its position and become more willing to negotiate on US terms.

Rubio expressed scepticism about the possibility of an immediate diplomatic breakthrough. He said Iran's preconditions for formal negotiations were not viable and argued that Iranian authorities had failed to put forward constructive proposals despite expressing interest in an agreement. He also suggested that prolonged financial pressure would eventually force Tehran to reassess its position. "Eventually you have to eat," Rubio remarked, suggesting that basic economic realities would influence decision-making within Iran's leadership.

Rubio, Bessent and Kushner among key figures behind strategy

According to administration sources cited by Axios, Rubio was among the principal figures within Trump's national security team who supported continuing the economic pressure campaign rather than escalating military operations. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Central Intelligence Agency Director John Ratcliffe and presidential adviser Jared Kushner were also part of the discussions. The group reportedly opposed restarting the military campaign, arguing that Iran's negotiating position remained fundamentally misaligned with American interests. They supported maintaining stringent financial restrictions against the Iranian government.

The administration's position reflects its preference for increasing economic pressure while avoiding another round of military engagement. However, Rubio's remarks also indicate that Washington is not currently optimistic about reaching an immediate diplomatic agreement.

US allies concerned about prolonged economic pressure

The strategy has reportedly raised concerns among some of Washington's international partners. An administration official told Axios that countries including Turkey, Pakistan and Iraq have expressed reservations about the US preference for continuing an indefinite financial pressure campaign rather than pursuing a negotiated settlement. These regional partners are concerned about the prospect of prolonged economic pressure without a clear diplomatic resolution to the conflict.

For now, the Trump administration appears set on continuing its financial and economic measures against Tehran while keeping the possibility of negotiations open. The approach avoids an immediate return to military strikes but also signals that Washington is unwilling to accept a peace agreement on terms it considers unfavourable.

(Inputs: ANI)

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