Trump diagnosed with chronic vein condition, says White House amid speculations over his swollen legs

Washington:

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt on Thursday (local time) stated that US President Donald Trump was diagnosed with a 'common' vein conditions occurring in individuals over the age of 70.

During the weekly press briefing, Leavitt addressed media questions regarding the bruising on the President's hand and also swelling in his legs.

"In an effort of transparency, the President wanted me to share a note from his physician. In recent weeks, President Trump noted mild swelling in his lower legs. In keeping with routine medical care and an abundance of caution, this concern was thoroughly evaluated by the White House medical unit," she said."The President underwent comprehensive examination, including diagnostic vascular studies. Bilateral lower extremity venus doppler ultrasounds were performed and revealed chronic venus insufficiency AB9 in common condition particularly in individuals over the age of 70," she said.

Leavitt dismissed concerns of any other serious cardiac diseases or systemic illnesses after a series of laboratory testing of Trump concluded.

"Importantly, there was no evidence of deep vein thrombosis or arterial disease. Laboratory testing included a complete blood count, comprehensive metabolic panel, coagulation profile, D-dimer, BT type natriotic peptide and cardiac biomarkers. All results were within normal limits. An echo cardiogram was also performed and confirmed normal cardiac structure and function. No signs of heart failure, renal impairment or systemic illness were identified," she said.

Leavitt said that Trump has minor bruising on his hand, which is minor soft tissue irritation caused by frequent shaking of hands and a side effect of intake of aspirin.

"Additionally, recent photos of the president have shown minor bruising on the back of his hand. This is consistent with minor soft tissue irritation from frequent hand shaking and the use of aspirin which is taken as part of a standard cardiovascular prevention regimen. This is a well-known and benign side effect of aspirin therapy. And the president remains in excellent health which I think all of you witness on a daily basis here," she said.

