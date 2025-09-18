Trump designates Antifa as 'major terrorist organisation': Know all about the group US President Donald Trump has also warned those funding Antifa of a thorough investigation in accordance with the highest legal standards and practices.

Washington:

US President Donald Trump on Thursday morning said he is designating the far-left anti-fascism movement Antifa as a 'major terrorist organisation', days after his close aide and right-wing political activist Charlie Kirk was assassinated. Trump, who is on a state visit to the United Kingdom, made the announcement on his social media, Truth Social.

Designating Antifa as major terrorist organisation

Trump also warned those funding Antifa of a thorough investigation in accordance with the highest legal standards and practices.

"I am pleased to inform our many U.S.A. Patriots that I am designating ANTIFA, A SICK, DANGEROUS, RADICAL LEFT DISASTER, AS A MAJOR TERRORIST ORGANIZATION. I will also be strongly recommending that those funding ANTIFA be thoroughly investigated in accordance with the highest legal standards and practices. Thank you for your attention to this matter!" Trump said.

(Image Source : TRUMP'S TRUTH SOCIAL/SCREENSHOT )Donald Trump's post

It's unclear how the administration would label what is effectively a decentralized movement as a terrorist organization, and the White House did not immediately offer more details.

Earlier, Trump had said he would pursue a domestic terrorism designation for antifa if such a move had the support of Attorney General Pam Bondi and others in his Cabinet. "It's something I would do, yeah,” Trump said. "I would do that 100%. Antifa is terrible."

What is the Antifa movement?

Antifa, short for short for "anti-fascists," is an umbrella term for far-left-leaning militant groups and is not a singular entity. They consist of groups that resist fascists and neo-Nazis, especially at demonstrations. It is a loose affiliation of local activists scattered across the United States and a few other countries.

In general, people who identify as antifa are known not for what they support, but what they oppose: Fascism, nationalism, far-right ideologies, white supremacy, authoritarianism, racism, homophobia and xenophobia. Some antifa activists also denounce capitalism and the government overall.

According to the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), nonprofit policy research organisation, describes 'Antifa' a "decentralised network of far-left militants that oppose what they believe are fascist, racist, or otherwise right-wing extremists."

One of the most common symbols used by Antifa combines the red flag of the 1917 Russian Revolution and the black flag of 19th century anarchists, according to the CSIS.

Antifa groups frequently conduct counter-protests to disrupt far-right gatherings and rallies. They often organize in black blocs (ad hoc gatherings of individuals that wear black clothing, ski masks, scarves, sunglasses, and other material to conceal their faces), use improvised explosive devices and other homemade weapons, and resort to vandalism. In addition, Antifa members organize their activities through social media, encrypted peer-to-peer networks, and encrypted messaging services such as Signal.

(With AP inputs)

Also Read: Three police officers killed, two injured in Pennsylvania shooting, probe underway

Also Read: Man rams car into FBI Pittsburgh office gates, in 'act of terror'