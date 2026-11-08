Trump describes midterm results as 'giant step back in history', vows 'bigger and stronger' comeback

Days after the Republicans were routed in the midterm elections in the United States (US), President Donald Trump on Sunday vowed a comeback, as he described the outcome as a "giant step back in History" for the Americans.

"America took a giant step back in History with the results of the last Election," Trump said in a post on Truth Social. "Even the Stock Market, which has been a “ROCKETSHIP” under “TRUMP,” took a one day, 3 Trillion Dollar loss. But have no fear, we will be back, BIGGER AND STRONGER THAN EVER BEFORE!"

The midterms were a setback for the Trump administration after the Democrats gaining control of the Senate and the House of Representatives. JD Vance, Trump's deputy, blamed the ongoing Iran war for the outcome and said those who supported the Republicans during the 2024 presidential polls had turned against them this time.

Trump accepts Iran war caused Republicans rout

Several other Republicans agreed with Vance's remarks. Even Trump acknowledged that the Iran war caused the Republicans' drubbing in the midterms, but justified his actions saying he stopped Tehran from acquiring nuclear weapons. However, he remained unapologetic and said he would conduct the military operation again if needed.

"But I can tell you that as far as that war is concerned, I would have done nothing different. We have totally broken their military. The navy's gone. Their air force is gone. Their anti-aircraft is gone," Trump said earlier.

"The Iran thing, we had to do, and we continue to do it. We have tremendous oil flowing out of the Hormuz Strait now. At the beginning, there was none. And, probably, that's the primary reason – the price, not the war, the price (of oil)."

The aftermath of midterms

Following the results, Trump has sacked Susie Wiles as White House chief of staff and replace her with one of his loyalist Stephen Miller, who will take charge on Monday.

Furthermore, Indian-American lawyer Harmeet Kaur Dhillon, who was serving as the head of the US Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division, has resigned from her position, becoming the first of Trump's key allies to step down.

An uncertainty now remains on what could be Trump's next step, as the Republicans eye the 2028 elections. However, analysts believe there would unlikely be any changes to Trump's policies, indicating that his administration might continue with their stand for which they have been criticised lately.

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JD Vance blames Iran war for Republicans' loss in US midterm polls, says '2024 supporters turned against us'