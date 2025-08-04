'Should have done this...': Trump defends tariffs, hints at dividends for middle and lower-income Americans US President Donald Trump said that he is going to pay down debt with the hundreds of billions of dollars coming into the country.

Washington:

US President Donald Trump justified the imposition of reciprocal tariffs on more than a dozen countries, saying he should have done this "many years ago". Speaking to reporters, Trump further said that the United States will have a lot of money coming in and would use the hundreds of billions of dollars to reduce its national debt.

We are going to pay down debt: Trump

"I am not looking for leverage, I am looking for fairness. We want to see reciprocal wherever we can and as much as possible. Sometimes, it would be too much for them to handle. It would be a much bigger number. And all I can say is this-Our country will be taking in hundreds of billions of dollars," he said.

"We are going to pay down debt. We have a lot of money coming in, much more money than the country’s ever seen, by hundreds of billions of dollars," Donald Trump told reporters.

"There could be a distribution or a dividend to the people of our country, I would say for people that would be middle-income people and lower-income people, we could do a dividend, but one of the things we’re gonna be doing is reducing debt," the US President said.

"But we have hundreds of billions of dollars pouring into our country now, we should’ve done this many years ago."

"And I did it in my first term with China, we didn’t get to the rest because Covid hit. And couldn't go to France, Spain, and Italy. But China was paying us hundreds of millions of dollars in tariffs, and we did it then. Then [Joe] Biden screwed it all," he added.

Also Read:

Also Read: Baloch leader warns Trump over oil and gas exploration in Balochistan, asserts region's sovereignty