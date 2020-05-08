Trump to be tested for coronavirus every day

Image Source : AP President Donald Trump speaks during a White House National Day of Prayer Service in the Rose Garden of the White House.

US President Donald Trump has said he will be tested for coronavirus every day after his military aide was found coronavirus positive. The US President informed this during a routine press briefing at the White House. Trump said though he had a very contact with the officer found positive for coronavirus but still he would be tested daily for COVID-19 infection.

"I have had very little contact, personal contact, with this gentleman. I know who he is. Good person. But I have had very little contact. (Vice President) Mike (Pence) has had very little contact with him. But Mike was tested and I was tested. We were both tested," Trump informed reporters in the Oval Office of the White House.

Responding to questions, Trump said he, the vice president and other staff of the White House would be tested for coronavirus every day. "I just had a test. In fact, I had one yesterday and one today, and it is negative. Mike just had a test and it is negative," he said.

"But they do the tests and it just shows you that the fallacy -- it is what I have been saying -- testing is not a perfect art. No matter what you do, testing is not a perfect art. So we test once a week. Now we are going to go testing once a day. But even when you test once a day, somebody could -- something happens where they catch something," the president said.

(With inputs from PTI)

ALSO READ | Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 3.9 million mark; death toll at 270,709

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest World News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage