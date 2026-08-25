Trump considers renaming Lake Ontario as 'Lake America' as US-Canada trade war explodes into fresh tensions

Washington:

US President Donald Trump has once again stirred controversy with a proposal to rename a major geographic landmark amid an escalating trade confrontation with Canada. Trump said on Tuesday that his administration is seriously considering renaming Lake Ontario as "Lake America", linking the idea directly to the worsening economic relationship between Washington and Ottawa. The proposal comes months after Trump used an executive order to rename the Gulf of Mexico as the Gulf of America, a move that drew international attention and political criticism.

Trump made the latest naming suggestion while the US and Canada remained locked in a rapidly intensifying trade dispute. Canada was expected to announce retaliatory measures on Tuesday after the Trump administration imposed 50 per cent tariffs on $20 billion worth of Canadian goods over the weekend. "The United States is giving serious consideration to changing the name of Lake Ontario to Lake America in that we don't expect to do much business with Ontario any longer," Trump said in a social media post.

Lake Ontario borders both the United States and Canada and is closely connected to the economies of the surrounding regions. Ontario, Canada's most populous province, is also the country's major hub for automobile manufacturing.

Trump warns Canada of tougher action

The latest remarks came as rhetoric between the two neighbouring countries became increasingly hostile. Earlier on Monday, Trump told Canadian leaders to "fall in line" or face consequences that would be "far WORSE" than the tariffs already imposed. He has also threatened to introduce another 50 per cent tariff on Canadian vehicles, auto parts and steel. Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, meanwhile, has accused Washington of attempting to subordinate Canada through its trade demands.

Carney has argued that Canada may have to rethink its approach to retaliation instead of responding to every US tariff with an equivalent measure. He said Ottawa could adopt more targeted measures designed to protect Canadian companies and workers.

Canada rejects US pressure

Carney has taken a firm position against what he described as an attempt to treat Canada as a subordinate to the United States. "An attitude at the negotiation table that Canada is a subsidiary of the United States" is "not something we're going to accept," Carney said.

Speaking in French, Carney delivered an even sharper assessment of the negotiations. "We learned during the negotiations that the Americans want to destroy our major industries, including autos, steel and aluminium. That was one of the main reasons we said no. It was a bad deal," Carney added. Canada's Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne and three other Cabinet ministers were also expected to announce details of assistance for workers affected by the tariffs.

Businesses and consumers caught in trade war

The escalating dispute has raised concerns across industries on both sides of the border because the US and Canada have deeply interconnected supply chains. The two countries have major economic ties in sectors including automobiles, energy, agriculture and manufacturing. A prolonged tariff battle could therefore increase costs for companies, disrupt supply chains and put additional pressure on workers and consumers.

Businesses are already facing uncertainty over whether higher tariffs will eventually translate into increased prices. Michael Howard II, who owns a furniture business in Warren, Michigan, said the tariffs could make it harder for his family and business to cope with rising costs.

"To say that we don't need Canada is just disingenuous. It's dishonest. And it's just absolutely not truthful. We need our neighbour, but also they need us," he added. Howard and his wife launched their furniture business around a decade ago. The company produces and sells products ranging from dining tables to bookcases.

Why Lake Ontario matters in the dispute

Lake Ontario is one of the five Great Lakes along the US-Canada border. Its name is deeply established geographically and historically, making Trump's suggestion particularly striking. The lake also sits close to Ontario, Canada's most populous province and a key centre of the country's auto industry. Trump's reference to the lake therefore came as part of broader criticism of Ontario and Canada's economic relationship with the United States.

(With inputs from AP)

Also Read:

US-Canada fail to reach trade deal, Carney vows to match Trump's 50% tariffs 'dollar for dollar' | DETAILS