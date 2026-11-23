Washington:

US President Donald Trump claimed that Iran had intensified its drone and missile attacks following the November 3 midterm elections, alleging that Iranian leaders viewed the Democrats as weak, ineffective, and destructive to the country.

Trump blames Democrats for market fall, rising tensions

In a post on Truth Social, Trump referred to his predictions ahead of the midterm elections, claiming that a Democratic victory would trigger a substantial fall in stock markets and make Iran more aggressive in its attacks.

"As everyone remembers, I predicted two things concerning the November 3rd Midterm Elections. One, that if the Democrats win, the Stock Markets would go down, substantially, which they have, and two, that the Islamic Republic of Iran, which has killed 81,000 protestors as of today, will grow more aggressive in their attacks, which has also occurred. Iran has launched more drones and missiles in the last week than at any time for over a year," Trump wrote.

Trump also accused Democrats and Iran of trying to keep oil prices elevated for as long as possible, claiming that oil prices had witnessed a record decline since the elections.

"Don’t worry, they've all been knocked down, and done no damage. Iranian leaders consider the Democrats weak, ineffective, and Country destroying, but I won't let that happen! Both the Dems and Iran fought like hell to keep the Oil price up as long as possible and, since the Election, the Oil price has dropped by a record level," he said.

Expressing dissatisfaction over the election outcome, Trump said voters had failed to understand the developments before casting their ballots and described the election as "very strange". "Too bad the Voters didn’t understand this before they pulled the trigger, but the whole Election was very 'strange.' In the end, America will win! Thank you for your attention to this matter," he added.

Trump says 'inclined' to resume war

Earlier, Trump said he is inclined to launch military strikes on Iran after the New Year if a deal is not reached, Fox News reported.

Calling the Iranian side "professional tap dancers", Trump criticised its approach to negotiations, saying Tehran kept talking without making tangible progress. "They talk all the time. All they do is talk, but it’s all BS," Trump was quoted as saying by Fox News.

"I hope Iranian tankers try to test the blockade. They will all be at the bottom of the sea, like Iran’s navy," he said.

The latest remarks come amid continuing tensions between Washington and Tehran, with Trump repeatedly expressing dissatisfaction over the terms Iran has been willing to offer in negotiations.

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