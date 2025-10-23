Trump again claims India will 'stop' buying Russian oil by year-end, cites conversation with PM Modi Reiterating his claim of having halted conflict between India and Pakistan, Trump emphasised that tariffs played a crucial role in brokering the truce between the two countries.

US President Donald Trump announced that India will stop purchasing Russian oil by the end of this year. He shared that he had an “absolutely great” conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the matter. This came days after the US President claimed that PM Modi promised him over a phone call that India would stop buying Russian oil, a claim that was later refuted by the MEA.

"India has told me that they are going to stop buying oil from Russia by the end of the year; I spoke to PM Modi yesterday and they have been absolutely great," he said.

Trump credits tariffs for India-Pakistan ceasefire

Reiterating his claim of having halted conflict between India and Pakistan, Trump emphasised that tariffs played a crucial role in brokering the truce between the two countries.

"If India and Pakistan want to fight then that's okay but they are going to pay tariffs; two days later they called up and said they will not fight anymore; tariffs are vital," he said.

US sanctions Russia’s key energy giants

The United States on Wednesday announced sanctions targeting Russia’s two biggest oil firms, Rosneft and Lukoil, aiming to compel the Kremlin to seek peace talks with Ukraine. The US Treasury Department revealed the move, which intends to weaken Russia’s capacity to finance its military operations by striking at a crucial sector of its economy.

"Today's actions increase pressure on Russia's energy sector and degrade the Kremlin's ability to raise revenue for its war machine and support its weakened economy. The United States will continue to advocate for a peaceful resolution to the war, and a permanent peace depends entirely on Russia's willingness to negotiate in good faith. Treasury will continue to use its authorities in support of a peace process," the statement read.

