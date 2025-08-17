Trump claims 'big progress' on Russia after meeting Putin in Alaska US President Donald Trump claims "big progress" on Russia after meeting Putin, but no agreement on ending the Ukraine conflict, with European leaders set to join discussions at the White House.

New Delhi:

US President Donald Trump posted a brief but intriguing message on his Truth Social account on Sunday, claiming significant progress had been made on Russia. "Big progress on Russia, stay tuned," Trump wrote, without offering any additional details. This post comes just a day after his high-stakes meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska, which lasted for over three hours.

No agreement on Ukraine, but discussions continue

The meeting between Trump and Putin concluded without a concrete agreement on ending Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. European leaders are left to consider how to further exert pressure on the Kremlin. While no breakthroughs were made, both leaders highlighted areas of agreement during their conversation, including potential diplomatic efforts to resolve the ongoing war in Ukraine, which has led to tens of thousands of deaths and widespread destruction.

Rubio suggests potential for breakthrough in Ukraine warUS Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke shortly after the meeting, suggesting that the discussions between Trump and Putin could lead to breakthroughs in the efforts to end the Ukraine conflict.

"There were things discussed that are potentially for breakthroughs to end the Ukraine war," Rubio stated. However, he tempered expectations by emphasising that peace was not imminent. "I'm not saying we're on the verge of a Russia-Ukraine peace deal, but we saw enough movement to justify a follow-up meeting with President Zelenskyy," he added.

Rubio also warned that if a peace agreement is not reached, further consequences for Russia would be unavoidable.

Trump and Putin's talks: A shift in diplomacy?

Trump's post on social media sparked speculation about what was discussed during the summit. Sources have indicated that the two leaders explored proposals for a land exchange between Russia and Ukraine, wherein Russia would relinquish some of its occupied territory in exchange for Ukraine ceding fortified areas in the east. This would include freezing the current front lines of the conflict.

In an interview after the summit, Trump confirmed that land exchanges were among the key points discussed. "These are points we largely agreed upon," Trump said, hinting at the potential for a peaceful resolution that involves territorial compromises. However, Ukraine has consistently rejected such proposals, as it goes against its constitution, which requires a national referendum to approve changes to the country's borders.

European leaders to join discussions

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced on Sunday that European leaders would join Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a crucial meeting with President Trump. The meeting will take place at the White House on Monday, as Zelenskyy seeks European support for his country's position in the ongoing war.

Von der Leyen posted on "X" (formerly Twitter), stating, "At President Zelenskyy's request, I will join President Trump and other European leaders for a meeting at the White House tomorrow."

Putin's strategy: Continuing military pressure

Russian President Putin's strategy appears to involve maintaining military pressure on Ukraine while pushing for territorial concessions. Amid growing public discontent over the ongoing war in Russia, Putin is likely hoping that fatigue among the Ukrainian population will make such compromises more acceptable.

However, President Zelenskyy has been clear about Ukraine's position. He has firmly stated that Ukraine will not agree to any territorial concessions. "Changing the borders is illegal under Ukraine's constitution," Zelenskyy emphasised, ruling out any discussions on territorial concessions.