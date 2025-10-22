Trump celebrates Diwali at White House, claims he spoke to PM Modi: 'Great person, friend' Speaking to reporters during Diwali celebrations at the White House, the 79-year-old said that PM Modi also wants an end to the two-and-a-half year old war in Ukraine.

Washington:

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (local time) reiterated his claims that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has assured him that India would stop procuring Russian crude, adding that he also spoke with the Indian leader regarding this issue and also on trade. Speaking to reporters during Diwali celebrations at the Oval Office in the White House, the 79-year-old said that PM Modi also wants an end to the two-and-a-half year old war in Ukraine.

"I love the people of India. We're working on some great deals between our countries. I spoke to Prime Minister Modi today and we just have a very good relationship," Trump said. "He's not going to buy much oil from Russia. He wants to see that war end as much as I do. He wants to see the war between Russia and Ukraine to end. They're not going to be buying too much oil. So they've cut it way back, and they're continuing to cut it way back."

The Republican leader called PM Modi a 'great person', who has became his 'great friend' over the years. Calling his conversation with PM Modi 'great', Trump said the two leaders on Wednesday spoke mostly about trade. He also reiterated his claims about stopping the four-day military standoff between India and Pakistan in May this year, a claim that has been repeatedly rejected by New Delhi.

"Although we did talk a little while ago about let's have no wars with Pakistan. The fact that trade was involved, I was able to talk about that. And we have no war with Pakistan and India. That was a very, very good thing," Trump said.

Trump, who lit a diya to celebrate Diwali, also spoke about the symbolic importance of the festival of lights and called it a victory of good over evil. He said the diya's flame reminds everyone "to seek the path of wisdom and to work with diligence and to always give thanks for our many blessings."

"In a few moments, we'll light the diya as a symbol of faith in the victory of light over darkness... It's knowledge over ignorance and good over evil. During Diwali, the revellers recall ancient stories of enemies defeated, obstacles removed, and captives freed," the US president said.