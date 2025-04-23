Trump calls PM Modi to discuss Pahalgam terror attack, extends 'full support' to India US President Donald Trump called PM Modi after the Pahalgam terror attack and extended support to India. In a post on X, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "President Donald Trump called PM Modi and conveyed his deepest condolences."

Washington:

US President Donald Trump called Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday and strongly condemned the terror attack in Kashmir's Pahalgam. In his phone call with PM Modi, the US President expressed US' full support to India to bring the perpetrators of this heinous attack to justice.

Trump expressed full support for India

In a post on X, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "President Donald Trump @realDonaldTrump @POTUS called PM @narendramodi and conveyed his deepest condolences at the loss of innocent lives in the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir."

Trump “strongly condemned the terror attack and expressed full support for India to bring to justice the perpetrators of this heinous attack. India and the United States stand together in the fight against terror." Jaiswal added.

President Trump briefed about the attack: White House

Earlier, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said Tuesday that Trump had been briefed about the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir by the National Security Advisor, and he's being kept up to speed as more facts are learned.

“What we know already is dozens were killed and even more were injured in a brutal terrorist attack in a popular tourist location in South Kashmir,” she said.

Leavitt had said that Trump would speak with Prime Minister Modi “as soon as he possibly can to express his heartfelt condolences for those lost.”

“Our prayers are with those injured, and our nation's support for our ally, India. These types of horrific events by terrorists are why those of us who work for peace and stability in the world, continue our mission,” she added.

Earlier in a post on Truth Social, Trump condoled the terror attacks in Kashmir, saying the US stands strong with India against terrorism.

“Deeply disturbing news out of Kashmir. The United States stands strong with India against Terrorism. We pray for the souls of those lost, and for the recovery of the injured. Prime Minister Modi, and the incredible people of India, have our full support and deepest sympathies. Our hearts are with you all!” Trump said in the post on Truth Social.

According to officials, a total of 26 people were killed and several injured, most of them tourists, in the deadliest terrorist attack in Kashmir in recent years.

(With inputs from agencies)