Trump calls PM Modi 'most beautiful-looking man', says he appears 'like an angel' but...

Paris:

US President Donald Trump once again praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi during their meeting on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in France on Wednesday, highlighting the close personal rapport that has long defined ties between the two leaders. The interaction took place just before their bilateral meeting which marked their first face-to-face engagement in more than 16 months. The meeting attracted considerable international attention as both countries continue to deepen cooperation across trade, security and strategic affairs. In his trademark style, Trump used a mix of admiration and humour while describing PM Modi's personality and negotiating skills.

'Looks like an angel, but very tough'

Speaking about the Indian Prime Minister, Trump said Modi's calm and approachable appearance often masks his political and negotiating strength. "He's a very tough negotiator... You look at this man. I'll give you a lesson. He's the most beautiful-looking man. He looks so nice, like an angel. But actually, he's as tough as he is a killer... But he looks so good. So he gets you by surprise. But there are a few people like this. People say he's such a nice man. I said he's very tough. He's a tough trader, and he loves the Indian people, but he also loves the USA. We had 'Howdy Modi' in Houston. The stadium was full... We'll be going to India sometime in the future," Trump added.

Trump's comments drew attention because they echoed observations he has made about PM Modi on several occasions in the past. Over recent months, the US President has repeatedly described the Indian leader as "calm", "cool" and a "total killer" while praising his leadership style and political resilience.

First in-person meeting in over 16 months

The meeting in the French town of Évian-les-Bains marked the first direct interaction between the two leaders in more than a year. Apart from exchanging greetings and personal remarks, the two sides were expected to discuss a range of crucial issues, including trade relations, energy cooperation and regional security developments. The talks assume added significance at a time when India and the United States are navigating trade-related discussions while also monitoring evolving geopolitical developments, including maritime security concerns in the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump recalls 'Howdy Modi' event

During his remarks, Trump also revisited the massive "Howdy Modi" event held in Houston, Texas, in 2019, where both leaders shared the stage before a packed stadium. The event remains one of the most significant public demonstrations of India-US ties and has frequently been cited by Trump as an example of PM Modi's popularity and influence among the Indian diaspora. His latest comments further reinforced the personal chemistry that has often been viewed as a key pillar of bilateral relations between New Delhi and Washington.

Trump's earlier praise for PM Modi

Earlier this month, Trump had congratulated Modi on becoming India's longest-serving Prime Minister. At the time, he described him as a "strong, healthy and wise man" and expressed confidence that the Indian leader would continue to achieve success in the years ahead.

Trump's repeated references to Modi's negotiating abilities have intrigued political observers, particularly because they contrast sharply with the Prime Minister's measured and composed public image. According to Trump, Modi's quiet demeanour often conceals the qualities of a highly skilled strategist and a determined negotiator capable of defending India's interests on the global stage.

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