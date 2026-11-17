Amid continued global uncertainty triggered by the ongoing Iran war, Quad leaders met on the sidelines of the ASEAN Summit in Manila, the Philippines on Tuesday, where US President Donald Trump once again described Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a "tough guy" and a "great leader", who is respected across the world.

Joining the Quad leaders for a group photo, Trump also pointed at Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, and said she might even be tougher. Trump said he has a "great relationship" with all Quad leaders, describing them as his friends and "phenomenal people".

Trump later addressed the leaders and underlined how the cooperation between Quad has increased over the years. He said the Quad members have "most important partnerships" in the entire world. Also, Trump took a veiled dig at China and emphasised that the Indo-Pacific region must remain "free, open, and stable".

"Our countries are the four corners of a free, open, stable and most prosperous Indo-Pacific. We have outstanding relationships and coordinate closely on matters of regional security and economic diplomacy," the US president said.

'Quad a constructive and trusted partnership'

During the meeting, PM Modi described Quad as a "constructive and trusted partnership", saying the group has always provided trusted solutions over key issues, including maritime security and disaster response. Extending his greetings to the Quad leaders, the prime minister said the grouping shares "an age-old and special bond".

PM Modi further said he was confident that Tuesday's meeting would help the Quad set concrete goals for the next phase of cooperation between them.

"In 2007, officials of the four countries met for the first time right here. 10 years after that in 2017, it was here in this city that we started our dialogue once again. Today, holding a Quad meeting once again in this historic city, marks an important milestone. Since January last year till date, our foreign ministers have met 5 times. This bears testimony to our political will and shared commitment towards our partnership," he said.

PM Modi's Manila visit

PM Modi had arrived in Manila on Monday for the ASEAN Summit and the East Asia Summit. Earlier, he had underlined that India's relationship with ASEAN countries is at the heart of its Act East Policy and occupies a central place in its MAHASAGAR vision. MAHASAGAR, which translates to Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions, is India's expanded global maritime doctrine.

Founded in 1967, ASEAN is considered one of the most influential groupings in the region. It has 11 members -- Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Timor-Leste and Vietnam.

India and several other countries, including the US, China, Japan and Australia, are its dialogue partners. India, as an Indian Ocean country adjoining the important Southeast Asian maritime zone, considers a strong strategic relationship with ASEAN members, both collectively and individually, important for strengthening resilience against rapid geopolitical changes and contributing to peace and stability in Asia.

(With PTI inputs)

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