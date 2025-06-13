Trump calls on Iran to reach nuclear deal with US, warns of possible military action President Trump renewed calls for a nuclear deal with Iran amid escalating tensions and possible military action, while Israel launched strikes on Iranian nuclear sites and diplomatic talks continue.

New Delhi:

On Friday, President Donald Trump once again urged Iran to reach a nuclear deal with the United States, warning that attacks “will only get worse” if diplomatic efforts fail. Speaking amid rising tensions in the Middle East, Trump emphasised the urgent need for a diplomatic solution but did not rule out the possibility of military strikes against Iran’s nuclear facilities.

Trump signals possible imminent strikes

In a statement marked by urgency and stern warning, Trump told Iran to “just do it,” urging Tehran to agree to a nuclear deal. His remarks came hours after Israeli airstrikes targeted and killed several of Iran’s top military leaders and nuclear scientists, significantly escalating tensions in the region. Trump cautioned that “the next already planned attacks” would be even more severe if Iran refused to negotiate.

“I gave Iran chance after chance to make a deal,” Trump said on his social media platform Truth Social. “I told them it would be much worse than anything they know, anticipated, or were told... There has already been great death and destruction, but there is still time to make this slaughter, with the next already planned attacks being even more brutal, come to an end.”

He added that Iran’s hardliners, who resisted previous peace overtures, “are all DEAD now,” and urged Tehran to “Just do it, before it is too late.” Trump warned, “There has already been great death and destruction… Iran must make a deal before there is nothing left, and save what was once known as the Iranian Empire.”

These remarks came shortly after Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, vowed a “bitter and painful” response to the Israeli strikes, which Tehran described as a “declaration of war.” Among the casualties were Iran’s Armed Forces Chief Mohammad Bagheri and Revolutionary Guards Commander Hossein Salami. Additionally, six nuclear scientists, including personnel at the Natanz enrichment facility, were reportedly killed in the attacks.

IAEA report raises alarm over Iran's nuclear activities

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) revealed Iran’s failure to fully disclose nuclear activities at undeclared sites, violating its nonproliferation commitments for the first time in nearly 20 years. The watchdog warned that Iran’s enriched uranium stockpile has surged to over 45 times the limit set by the 2015 nuclear deal, with material close to weapons-grade levels.

Iran condemned the IAEA’s findings as politically motivated and announced the launch of a new enrichment facility at an undisclosed location, further raising global concerns.

Israel launches major strikes on Iranian nuclear sites

On Friday, Israel launched “Operation Rising Lion,” targeting dozens of Iranian military and nuclear sites. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described the strikes as a decisive blow to Iran’s nuclear and ballistic missile programs. Netanyahu warned that Iran could produce a nuclear bomb within months if not stopped, calling Iran’s nuclear ambitions an existential threat to Israel.

Diplomatic talks continue amid rising tensions

Despite heightened conflict risks, U.S. and Iranian delegations are preparing for a sixth round of nuclear talks in Oman. The key sticking point remains Iran’s insistence on continuing uranium enrichment for civilian purposes—a demand the U.S. firmly opposes.

As the situation intensifies, the world watches closely, hoping for a peaceful resolution but preparing for the possibility of military confrontation.

(AP inputs)