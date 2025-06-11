Trump calls LA protesters 'animals', vows action over burning of American flags The President called Los Angeles "a trash heap" with "entire neighborhoods under control" of criminals and said the federal government would "use every asset at our disposal to quell the violence and restore law and order."

Washington:

President Donald Trump criticised anti-ICE protesters in Los Angeles, calling them "animals" for carrying foreign flags and burning the American flag during their demonstrations against federal deportation actions. He warned that burning the American flag should result in a one-year jail sentence and mentioned his intent to pursue this policy with some senators.

In a speech at Fort Bragg while commemorating the US Army's 250th anniversary on Tuesday, he defended deploying the military on demonstrators opposed to his immigration enforcement raids and as he vowed to "liberate" the West Coast city.

Trump says burning flags will have consequences

He expressed his disdain for the actions of the protesters, stating that they displayed flags of other countries instead of the American flag, which they burned. He questioned the loyalty of those involved in such actions. "These are animals, but they proudly carry the flags of other countries. They do not carry the American flag. They only burn it. Did you see a lot of flags being burned?" Trump asked the crowd of service members, veterans, and their families.

Trump said that those burning the American flag are not people who love the country. He further added that anyone who burns the American flag should be jailed for one year. "We'll see if we can get that done. We're going to try and get that done. We're working with some of your senators," he added.

"We will not allow an American city to be invaded and conquered by a foreign enemy. That's what they are," Trump said.

The President called Los Angeles "a trash heap" with "entire neighborhoods under control" of criminals and said the federal government would "use every asset at our disposal to quell the violence and restore law and order."

Trump also said he would "liberate Los Angeles and make it free, clean, and safe again." "We will liberate Los Angeles and make it free, clean and safe again," Trump said.

More than 4,000 National Guard troops deployed

The backdrop to Trump's comments includes his decision to deploy over 4,000 National Guard troops and 700 US Marines to Los Angeles in response to rising tensions from immigration protests. This move received criticism, particularly from Democratic California Governor Gavin Newsom, who argued it was an excessive use of federal authority.

In a podcast interview with columnist Miranda Devine, Trump reiterated his belief that those who burn the American flag should face automatic jail time. He also mentioned his administration's plans to investigate who is financing the protests, aiming to uncover the sources behind the demonstrations.

Governor Newsom has also filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration, claiming violations of California's rights. He challenged Trump directly, inviting him to arrest him for his actions regarding ICE operations. Meanwhile, US Attorney General Pam Bondi confirmed there are ongoing cases linked to the protests, which some have referred to as riots.

What sparked the protests in Los Angeles?

The unrest began after Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) launched a string of operations across Los Angeles, including outside clothing warehouses, Home Depot stores, and even a doughnut shop. According to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), these raids resulted in the arrest of 118 immigrants, including individuals linked to criminal organizations or those with past criminal convictions.

The crackdown comes as Trump ramps up promises of mass deportations ahead of a broader immigration enforcement campaign. The LA raids mark one of the most aggressive ICE operations in the state in recent years, and the federal government’s willingness to bypass state leadership to enforce immigration laws shows just how high the political stakes have become.

(With AP inputs)

Also Read: LA protests: Curfew imposed after violence, Trump vows to 'liberate Los Angeles' | Top updates

Also Read: LA protests: Masked looters rampage Apple stores, decamp with iPhones as unrest escalates | VIDEO