Trump calls for US to develop Golden Dome missile defence similar to Israel's Irone Dome While pitching for Golden Dome, Trump called it 'very, very important.' Trump added that it is a dangerous world and the US should have it.

US President Donald Trump has pledged to build a 'Golden Dome' missile defence system on the lines of Israel's Iron Dome. Trump was addressing the joint session of the US Congress when he spoke about his commitment.

He asked Congress to fund the cause to protect the homeland. He said, "As commander in chief, my focus is on building the most powerful military of the future. As a first step, I’m asking Congress to fund a state-of-the-art 'golden dome" missile defence shield to protect our homeland. All made in the USA."

Trump said that Ronald Reagan wanted to build it a long ago, but back then, the US lacked the technology, which isn't the case now. "Ronald Reagan wanted to do it long ago, but the technology just wasn’t there. Not even close. But now we have the technology. It’s incredible, actually," he said.

Trump added that other countries, including Israel, have it, and hence, the US must also have its own missile defence architecture. "And other place — they have it. Israel has it. Other places have it. And the United States should have it too, right?" he added.