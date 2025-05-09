Trump calls for peace as US steps up efforts to de-escalate India-Pakistan tensions On Thursday, US Secretary of State Rubio spoke separately with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, emphasising the need for de-escalation.

Washington:

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt on Friday said that President Trump wants the ongoing India-Pakistan tensions to de-escalate. Addressing the press briefing, Leavitt underscored that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who is now acting NSA as well, has also been involved in urging India and Pakistan to de-escalate. She added, "Secretary of State Marco Rubio has been in constant communication with the leaders of both countries, trying to bring this conflict to an end."

White House's statement on India-Pakistan tensions

She was responding to a question about the US efforts to mediate or have an impact on the conflict between India and Pakistan.

The White House Press Secretary added that Trump "understands these two countries have been at odds with one another for decades, long before President Trump was here at the Oval Office". She also highlighted Trump's "good relations" with the leaders of India and Pakistan.

Rubio speaks to Jaishankar, Sharif

On Thursday, US Secretary of State Rubio spoke separately with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, emphasising the need for de-escalation, and reiterated his calls for Pakistan to take concrete steps to end any support for terrorist groups.

During his call, Jaishankar conveyed to Rubio that India will firmly counter any attempts by Pakistan to escalate the situation.

'None of our business': Vance on India-Pakistan tensions

Earlier, Vice President J D Vance, in an interview with Fox News on Thursday, said the US is not going to get involved in the war between India and Pakistan. "Look, we're concerned about any time nuclear powers collide and have a major conflict," Vance said when asked how concerned the Trump administration is about a potential nuclear war between India and Pakistan.

Vance quoted US President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who have said that Washington wants the tensions to "de-escalate" as quickly as possible.

On Thursday as well as on Friday, India neutralised the Pakistan military's attempt to hit military stations in Jammu, Pathankot, Udhampur and some other locations with missiles and drones as tensions soared between the two countries amid fears of a wider military conflict.

(With inputs from PTI)

Also Read | India abstains from voting on IMF's bailout package for Pakistan, cites Islamabad's 'poor track record'