Trump calls for dialogue with PM Modi, but pushes EU to impose 100 per cent tariff on India: Reports The Trump administration has imposed an additional 25 per cent tariff on India for its purchases of Russian oil on top of the 25 per cent reciprocal tariffs announced earlier, bringing the total duties imposed on New Delhi to 50 per cent.

Washington:

US President Donald Trump has once again surprised everyone with his contradictory statements. On one hand, Trump expressed his desire to hold talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and emphasised the need to strengthen India-US ties, yet on the other, he has urged the European Union to levy tariffs of up to 100 per cent on both India and China, according to media reports.

Trump asks EU to impose 100 per cent tariff on India

Trump has asked the European Union (EU) to join hands with the US to impose tariffs up to 100 per cent on Russia's largest crude oil importers, India and China. He said that this step is part of collective efforts to increase pressure on Moscow to end the war.

Trump made this demand via phone at a meeting of US-EU senior officials in Washington on Tuesday, where measures to stop Russia's war funding were being discussed. A US official said, "We are ready to take immediate action, but this will happen only when our European partners also come together."

Trump has already imposed 50 per cent tariffs on India and 30 per cent on China. According to the new proposal, these tariffs are expected to be increased further, which could lead to a huge increase in US duty on imports from both countries.

Trump's demand has come at a time when the White House is frustrated with the increasing difficulties in bringing about a ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia. Trump once said that he could establish peace "in hours" after assuming the presidency. However, he has not been able to succeed in this even after 8 months.

Trump's con US-India ties

Trump has also threatened to impose more stringent sanctions on Russia and has also talked about punishing those countries that are buying oil from Moscow. However, so far, only India has faced secondary sanctions.

This new statement of the US President seems to be contradictory to Trump's recent positive statement about friendship with Prime Minister Modi. Trump has said that America and India will continue talks to remove trade barriers, and a successful agreement is possible between the two countries.

Trump wrote in his social media post, "I am pleased to announce that India and America are continuing talks to remove trade barriers. I hope to talk to my good friend Prime Minister Modi in the coming weeks. I am very much looking forward to talks with PM Modi."

