Trump calls Air India plane crash ‘worst in aviation history’, says US ready to help India in any capacity

President Donald Trump on Thursday termed the Air India plane disaster in Ahmedabad as "one of the worst in aviation history" and stressed willingness of the United States to aid India in any way.

“The plane crash was terrible. I've already told them (India), anything we can do. It's a big country, a strong country, and they'll handle it, I'm sure,” Trump said in response to a question at the White House during an event. He added that he has let India know that “anything we can do, we'll be over there immediately”.

“You know, we saw the plane. It looked like it was flying pretty well. It didn't look like there was an explosion. Just looked like the engines maybe lost power but boy that is a terrible crash. It's one of the worst in aviation history,” he said.

A London-bound Air India plane carrying 242 passengers and crew crashed in a residential area in Ahmedabad minutes after taking off, possibly killing almost everyone on board in one of India's worst air disasters. There were 169 Indians, 53 British, one Canadian and seven Portuguese nationals onboard apart from 12 crew members.

Trump said the crash was "horrific" and it "looks like most are gone". However, he noted that there might be a couple of survivors. "Nobody knows. Nobody has any idea what it might be," he said. The president said he has given a “couple of pointers” and “maybe you'll look at this or that".

Meanwhile, Boeing President and CEO Kelly Ortberg offered his deepest condolences to the loved ones of the passengers and crew on board Air India Flight 171, as well as everyone affected in Ahmedabad. The CEO said he has spoken with Air India Chairman N Chandrasekaran to offer Boeing’s full support.

A Boeing team “stands ready to support the investigation led by India’s Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau.” Boeing will defer to India’s Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) to provide information about Air India Flight 171, in adherence with the United Nations International Civil Aviation Organisation protocol, he said.

