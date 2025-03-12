Trump buys red Tesla at White House, to show support for 'patriot' Elon Musk | Watch video Trump buys Tesla: The president also said he hopes his purchase will boost Tesla, which is struggling with sagging sales and declining stock prices.

Trump buys Tesla: US President Donald Trump bought a shiny red Tesla on Tuesday on the White House driveway, signaling support for Elon Musk's electric vehicle company. Trump selected the car after Musk lined up a few Teslas in front of the White House's South Lawn for the President. This comes amid backlash faced by Musk for his dual role as Tesla CEO and Head of the Department of Government Efficiency under Trump’s administration.

Watch video here

That's beautiful: Trump

Trump sat in a red Model X Tesla and said, "That's beautiful." He later pointed to the model and stated that this was his pick. Musk and the president also walked to a Cybertruck, during which Musk remarked the car is bulletproof.

Musk climbed into the passenger seat and joked about "giving the Secret Service a heart attack" as he and President Trump discussed the Tesla's lightning-fast acceleration—going from 0 to 60 mph in just seconds.

This buy comes after Tesla shares have been in a sharp slump, since the US Election Day as Musk's increasing political profile and moves to slash the federal government have drawn a major backlash. But on Tuesday, Tesla stock climbed, with Trump saying that he would label any violence against Tesla dealerships as domestic terrorism.

Trump calls Musk "great guy" and a "patriot"

The US President also lauded Musk, who also heads the new Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), calling him a "great guy" and a "patriot". "When I saw what was happening, I said that I want to buy a Tesla and we just went to the front. He (DOGE Head and Tesla CEO, Elon Musk) had four beautiful cars there, and I bought one in front of the press. It was a very public purchase, and they're beautiful and do a great job," Trump told reporters.

He added, "He's done a great job...It's not that he's a Republican... Sometimes, I'm not even sure what he is in terms of his philosophy, but he's a great guy. He's a patriot."

"I think (Musk has) been treated very unfairly by a very small group of people, and I just want people to know that he can't be penalized for being a patriot," the US President said.

When asked about some of the suggestions that some of the violent protestors should be labelled as 'domestic terrorists', Trump responded, "I will do that, I'll do it. I'm going to stop them."

I don't want a discount: Trump

Trump told reporters he would write a check for the USD 80,000 car and leave it at the White House for his staff to use. He added that he hopes the purchase sends a strong message of support for Tesla, which is currently facing slumping sales and falling stock prices.

Trump said he is buying the Tesla full price. "I don't want a discount," Trump said. "(Musk) would give me discount, but if I do a discount, they're gonna say, 'Oh, I got benefits.'"

Trump clarified that he didn't take the Tesla for a test drive and won't be driving it himself, as he's not allowed to. However, he said the car would remain at the White House for his staff to use.

(With agencies input)

