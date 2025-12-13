Trump-brokered ceasefire in limbo as Cambodia accuses Thailand of fresh airstrikes US President Donald Trump announced that Thai and Cambodian leaders had agreed to renew a truce following days of deadly clashes. The US President made the announcement after holding telephone conversations with Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet.

Cambodia on Saturday claimed that Thailand had struck Cambodian bunkers in Trat and several other border areas using F-16 fighter aircraft. The Defence Ministry said that more than 165 Cambodian soldiers were killed in the strikes. This came shortly after US President Donald Trump announced that Thai and Cambodian leaders had agreed to renew a truce following days of deadly clashes.

"They have agreed to CEASE all shooting effective this evening, and go back to the original Peace Accord made with me, and them, with the help of the Great Prime Minister of Malaysia, Anwar Ibrahim," Trump posted on Truth Social.

Trump's stark warning to Thailand and Cambodia

The initial ceasefire reached in July was mediated by Malaysia and came about after strong pressure from Donald Trump, who warned that trade ties will be snapped with Thailand and Cambodia if both nations failed to comply.

The agreement was later expanded and formally endorsed in October during a regional summit in Malaysia attended by Trump. However, despite these commitments, tensions persisted, with both sides engaging in hostile propaganda and sporadic clashes continuing along the border.

Thailand has launched air strikes using fighter jets, stating that the actions were directed at military objectives. In response, Cambodia has positioned BM-21 multiple rocket launchers, capable of striking targets up to 30–40 kilometres away.

Thailand-Cambodia conflict

The conflict began in 2008 over the ownership rights of an 11th-century Hindu temple called Preah Vihear or Khao Phra Viharn in Thailand. The disputed site was, however, handed over to Cambodia by the International Court of Justice in 1962 but Thailand still claims right over it.