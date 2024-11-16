Trump appoints Karoline Leavitt, 27, as youngest-ever white house press secretary

Currently serving as a spokesperson for Trump’s transition team, Leavitt will break the record as one of the youngest individuals ever appointed to the role, surpassing Ronald Ziegler, who was 29 when he became press secretary under President Richard Nixon in 1969. Leavitt’s appointment also underscores Trump’s continued reliance on a loyal team of communicators who played key roles in his 2024 campaign.

“Karoline did a phenomenal job as National Press Secretary during my Historic Campaign,” Trump said in his statement. “She will be an outstanding White House Press Secretary, helping us deliver our message to the American people as we continue our efforts to Make America Great Again.”

Leavitt has a diverse background in communications and political strategy. A New Hampshire native, she worked as an assistant press secretary in the Trump administration's first term before becoming the communications director for Republican Rep. Elise Stefanik. In 2022, she ran for a congressional seat in New Hampshire, winning a competitive Republican primary but ultimately losing to Democratic Rep. Chris Pappas.

As press secretary for Trump’s 2024 campaign, Leavitt has been known for her quick thinking and aggressive defence of the former president, often engaging in sharp exchanges with the media. Her background in high-pressure communications environments, including her tenure with MAGA Inc., Trump’s super PAC, and her time in Congress, has prepared her for the challenging and public-facing position.

As White House press secretary, Leavitt will likely play a key role in shaping the administration's messaging, although Trump has hinted that his approach to media relations will differ from past presidents. During a press conference in August, he suggested that while the press secretary would handle daily briefings, he would maintain “total access” to the media, providing briefings as needed.

Trump's first term saw a number of press secretaries, including Sean Spicer, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Stephanie Grisham, and Kayleigh McEnany, who were known for their sometimes combative interactions with the press. Leavitt’s appointment signals a new chapter, with Trump continuing to embrace a more direct relationship with the media while also appointing a spokesperson who is well-versed in handling the spotlight.

Leavitt’s selection as press secretary represents a key part of Trump's broader strategy for his second term, one that will likely emphasize strong, straightforward communication to advance his political goals.

