Trump announces big breakthrough in Russia-Ukraine conflict, says 'major prisoners swap completed'

US President Donald Trump on Friday announced a major development in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, saying that a major prisoner swap between the two nations has been completed. In his post on Truth Social, he wrote, "A major prisoners swap was just completed between Russia and Ukraine. It will go into effect shortly. Congratulations to both sides on this negotiation. This could lead to something big???"

However, news agency AP has reported that an exchange of prisoners between Russia and Ukraine from their 3-year-old war was underway on Friday, an official said on the condition of anonymity. The swap was not yet finished, according to the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorised to speak publicly.

Ukraine and Russia agreed to the exchange of 1,000 prisoners from each side a week ago in Turkey in their first direct peace talks since the early weeks of Moscow's 2022 invasion of its neighbour. That meeting lasted only two hours and brought no breakthrough in international diplomatic efforts to stop the fighting.

The Ukrainian comment on Friday came after US President Donald Trump said Russia and Ukraine had carried out a large exchange of prisoners.

White House and National Security Council officials did not immediately respond to requests for further details.

After the May 16 talks, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan called the prisoner swap a “confidence-building measure” and said the parties had agreed in principle to meet again.

But Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday that there has been no agreement yet on the venue for the next round of talks as diplomatic maneuvering continued.

European leaders have accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of dragging his feet in peace efforts while he tries to press his larger army's battlefield initiative and capture more Ukrainian land.

The Istanbul meeting revealed that both sides clearly remained far apart on key conditions for ending the fighting.

