Trump announces 25% tariffs on all imported medium and heavy-duty trucks from November 1 Around two million Americans work as heavy and tractor-trailer truck drivers, with many more employed as mechanics and support staff, according to data provided by the US Chamber of Commerce.

US President Donald Trump on Monday announced that his administration will impose 25 per cent tariffs on all medium and heavy-duty imported trucks coming into the United States from other countries, effective November 1.

Trump, in a post on his social media platform Truth Social, said, "Beginning November 1st, 2025, all Medium and Heavy Duty Trucks coming into the United States from other Countries will be Tariffed at the Rate of 25%."

The US trucking industry serves as a vital pillar of the nation's economy, transporting nearly 73 per cent of all domestic freight, according to the American Trucking Associations, as reported by Fox Business.

Data from the US Chamber of Commerce indicates that around two million Americans are employed as heavy and tractor-trailer truck drivers, with many others working as mechanics and support personnel. The top five countries exporting trucks to the US by customs value are Mexico, Canada, Japan, Germany, and Finland, the report added.

Last month, Trump had signaled that tariffs on heavy truck imports would take effect from October 1, citing national security reasons. He stated that the new duties would benefit American truck manufacturers, including Paccar-owned Peterbilt and Kenworth, as well as Daimler Truck's Freightliner.

"These tariffs are necessary to restore fairness and protect our workers," Trump said at the White House. "We cannot continue allowing our industries to be undermined by foreign dumping and unfair practices."

Currently, under existing trade agreements with Japan and the European Union, the United States imposes a 15 per cent tariff on light-duty vehicles. However, it remains uncertain whether this rate will extend to larger vehicles under the newly announced policy.

