Trump announces 25% tariff on imports from Japan and South Korea from Aug 1; warns against retaliation Trump has also signalled a possible reduction in the newly announced 25% tariffs on Japanese and South Korean goods, provided both nations agree to revise their current trade policies. Meanwhile, the White House added that similar trade letters would be sent to 12 more nations.

Washington:

US President Donald Trump announced on Monday that a 25 per cent tariff will be imposed on imports from Japan and South Korea starting August 1. The declaration was made via Trump's social media platform, Truth Social, where he also shared copies of letters sent to leaders of these two countries. The letters carried a clear warning, stating any retaliatory move involving increased import taxes could prompt the US to impose even steeper tariffs. Trump specifically hinted at potential repercussions for Japan and South Korea's critical auto and electronics sectors, should they choose to push back against the newly announced trade measure.

“If for any reason you decide to raise your Tariffs, then, whatever the number you choose to raise them by, will be added onto the 25 per cent that we charge,” Trump wrote in letters to Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and South Korean President Lee Jae-myung.

12 other nations to receive trade letters

Meanwhile, the White House added that similar trade letters would be sent to 12 more nations. Trump has also signalled a possible reduction in the newly announced 25% tariffs on Japanese and South Korean goods, provided both nations agree to revise their current trade policies. The gesture of flexibility reportedly comes amid growing global concern over escalating trade tensions. Responding to Trump's latest statement, Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba maintained a firm stance, declaring on Sunday that he "won't easily compromise" while negotiating trade terms with Washington.

Trump's 90-day tariff pause nears end

The latest tariff saga follows Trump’s earlier move on April 2, a date he referred to as “Liberation Day,” when he introduced sweeping trade measures. A 10% duty was imposed on imports from almost all trade partners, with several countries—including some in the European Union—facing even steeper rates. In reaction to a sharp decline in financial markets, Trump temporarily suspended the tariffs for 90 days to allow room for negotiations. That suspension period ends this Wednesday. So far, only modest progress has been achieved, with Washington finalising trade agreements with the United Kingdom and Vietnam, and securing a temporary deal with China to lower significantly high duties on certain products.

ALSO READ