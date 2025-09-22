Trump aide Navaro, known for anti-India rants, behind H1B visa fee hike, says Democrat Congressman Navarro has in recent weeks issued a series of sharp statements against India, particularly over its continued purchase of Russian crude oil.

Washington:

Democratic Congressman Ami Bera, who represents Sacramento in the US House of Representatives, has claimed that the recent hike in H-1B visa fees will not help US-India relations. He suggested that the move appears to have been pushed by US President Donald Trump’s trade adviser Peter Navarro, who has been on an anti-India rant recently over tariffs.

Speaking to the Indian Express, Bera noted that despite being in the opposition, he believes the personal rapport between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Trump could prove useful since the two leaders share what he described as “good chemistry.” He, however, raised strong concerns over the visa fee hike, warning that it could affect the Indian tech workforce and hurt the broader US technology sector, including hubs like Silicon Valley.

Democrat Congressman slams H1B visa fee hike

"I don’t agree with the policy because it’s actually going to hurt American companies. These are workers who are filling vital roles and positions. Hiking visa fees to USD 100,000 (around Rs 88 lakh) is unheard of for something like this," Bera was quoted as saying.

Trump recently signed a proclamation requiring an additional payment of USD 100,000 for new H-1B applications, effective September 21 for a 12-month period unless extended. The measure applies only to new petitions and will not impact current visa holders or already approved cases.

A Morgan Stanley research paper, accessed by ANI, pointed out that Indian IT firms, which account for nearly 70 percent of H-1B visas, could face higher costs in the next three to six years as renewals come up.

According to the newspaper, Bera is leading a delegation to India this week. Referring to Navarro, who has previously called India the “Maharaja of tariffs,” Bera said the policy “sounds like something Peter Navarro would come up with” and criticised its rollout without prior consultation or warning.

Navarro's remarks against India

Amid the tarriffs tensions between India and the US, Navarro has defended Tump's penal 25 per cent tariffs, while issuing a series of sharp statements against New Delhi, particularly over its continued purchase of Russian crude oil.

On September 10, he said the US does not need "unfair trade" with India, adding that New Delhi is "desperately" seeking access to American markets. His remarks came on the same day Trump had announced that negotiations between India and the US were ongoing to resolve trade barriers.

In a social media post, Trump said he looked forward to speaking with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the coming weeks, expressing confidence that both countries would reach a"“successful conclusion."

Navarro, however, took a harsher line, writing on X that "the US doesn’t need unfair trade with India. But India desperately needs access to US markets and schools and intends to continue taking US jobs."

He also reiterated earlier claims that India is helping fuel Russia’s war machine through its energy purchases.