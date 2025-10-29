Trump again claims US tariffs prevented India-Pakistan war: 'I said we're not going to do trade' Trump boasted that he had prevented several other wars by using the same strategy, claiming that many nations opted for peace because they wanted to preserve their trade relations with the United States.

Tokyo:

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday reiterated his claim that the US played a crucial role in brokering a truce between India and Pakistan during hostilities between the two nations in May this year. Speaking at a dinner with business leaders during his visit to Japan, Trump said the conflict was stopped through ‘trade’.

"A lot of the wars that I stopped were because of tariffs, and to be frankly, I did a great service to the world but because of tariffs because of trade. If you look at India and Pakistan, they were going at it. Seven planes were shot down. Seven brand new beautiful planes were shot down and they were going at it- at two big nuclear powers," he said.

‘No trade if you continue fight,’ says Trump

Trump further claimed that he had told Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Pakistan’s Army Chief, General Asim Munir, that the United States would halt all trade with their countries unless a ceasefire was reached. According to him, both nations complied, bringing the fighting to an end.

"And I said to Prime Minister Modi- the prime minister very nice man, a very good man, and the field marshal over in Pakistan. I said, Look, we're not going to do any trade if you're going to be fight." No, no, no. One thing has nothing to do with the other. I said, "It has a lot to do with the other two nuclear powers. We get that nuclear dust all over the place. All of you are affected, right?" And we said, "No, we're not doing any deals if you're going to fight." And within about 24 hours, that was the end of that. It was amazing, actually," he said.

Trade prevented several global conflicts, says US President

Trump boasted that he had prevented several other wars by using the same strategy, claiming that many nations opted for peace because they wanted to preserve their trade relations with the United States.

"And we've done numerous like that. I would say trade is responsible for 70% of the fact that we didn't have wars by using our heads because they want to trade with the United States. But I said we're not going to trade if you're going to go to war. And it's amazing how quickly they were able to make deals. And you know, they would have been fighting for 10 years killing millions of people, numerous of them. So we're very happy about that," he said.

India denies third party role

India, however, has maintained that a ceasefire was reached on Pakistan’s request and no third party was involved in the process. The MEA categorically said the DGMOs of both sides held comprehensive discussions on Islamabad’s request, which led to cessation of hostilities.