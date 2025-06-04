Trump administration revokes Biden-era emergency abortion guidance for US hospitals The Trump administration has revoked a Biden-era policy that required hospitals to perform emergency abortions to stabilise patients facing serious pregnancy-related health risks. The 2022 guidance was issued following the US Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

New Delhi:

The Trump administration on Tuesday revoked a key federal directive that required hospitals to provide emergency abortions in cases where a pregnant woman's life or health was at serious risk. The guidance, issued in 2022 by the Biden administration, came weeks after the US Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. It was intended to ensure abortion access in critical medical emergencies, such as severe haemorrhage or organ failure, even in states that had enacted near-total abortion bans.

The now-rescinded policy was grounded in the Emergency Medical Treatment and Active Labor Act (EMTALA), which obligates hospitals receiving Medicare funds to provide emergency stabilising care. Nearly all US emergency rooms fall under EMTALA due to their dependence on federal funding.

The Biden administration had interpreted this to mean that hospitals must offer emergency abortions in situations where continuing the pregnancy could seriously harm the patient.

Rights groups raise alarm over rollback

Doctors and abortion rights advocates criticised the rollback, warning it could delay or deny critical care to patients in ban states. “The Trump Administration would rather women die in emergency rooms than receive life-saving abortions,” said Nancy Northup, president of the Center for Reproductive Rights. “Hospitals need more guidance, not less,” she added, calling the decision dangerous and irresponsible.

Anti-abortion groups back the move

Anti-abortion organisations welcomed the Trump administration’s decision. Marjorie Dannenfelser, president of SBA Pro-Life America, argued the Biden-era policy had been used to sidestep state bans. “Democrats have created confusion... to justify their extremely unpopular agenda for all-trimester abortion,” she said.

Even with guidance, care was often denied

An Associated Press investigation last year found that, despite the Biden directive, dozens of pregnant women had been turned away from emergency rooms across the country, including those who needed abortions to manage medical crises.

Legal dispute over Idaho abortion law remains unresolved

The policy shift comes as the federal government continues its legal challenge to Idaho’s strict abortion law, which only allows the procedure to save the woman’s life. The Biden administration argues that the law violates EMTALA.

In a procedural ruling last year, the US Supreme Court left unresolved whether doctors in abortion-ban states may legally perform emergency abortions in cases of severe but not immediately fatal complications, such as infections, haemorrhaging or organ failure.

CMS says emergency care law still applies

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), which oversees hospitals, said it will continue to enforce EMTALA, including in situations where a pregnant woman or her fetus is in serious medical jeopardy.

At the same time, CMS pledged to “rectify any perceived legal confusion and instability created by the former administration’s actions.”

(Based on AP inputs)