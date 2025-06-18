Trump administration pressures 36 nations to tighten travel vetting or face US ban | List of countries The Trump administration has warned 36 countries—most of them African—to improve their travel vetting systems or face a US travel ban. The countries have until Wednesday to commit, and 60 days to take action or risk joining the existing travel ban list, which currently includes 12 nations.

New Delhi:

The Trump administration has issued an ultimatum to 36 countries, most of them in Africa, demanding immediate improvements to their travel vetting procedures or risk facing a ban on their citizens entering the United States. The directive gives these nations a Wednesday deadline to express a commitment to enhancing security measures.

A diplomatic cable, sent by the US State Department over the weekend, instructed American embassies and consulates to engage with their host countries to assess willingness to upgrade passport controls, improve the accuracy of travel documentation, and cooperate with U.S. efforts to deport individuals living illegally in the United States.

According to officials who described the contents of the cable to the Associated Press, the Trump administration is allowing a 60-day window for these countries to begin implementing changes. Those that fail to meet the administration’s expectations could be added to the U.S. travel ban list, which currently covers 12 countries.

Majority of targeted nations in Africa

Out of the 36 countries identified in the cable, 25 are located in Africa. The full list includes:

Angola, Antigua and Barbuda, Benin, Bhutan, Burkina Faso, Cambodia, Cameroon, Cape Verde, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Djibouti, Dominica, Ethiopia, Egypt, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Ivory Coast, Kyrgyzstan, Liberia, Malawi, Mauritania, Niger, Nigeria, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Lucia, São Tomé and Príncipe, Senegal, South Sudan, Syria, Tanzania, Tonga, Tuvalu, Uganda, Vanuatu, Zambia, and Zimbabwe.

US officials emphasise national security

State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce confirmed that the US is seeking to improve international cooperation on security screening. “We’re looking at providing a period of time for countries to show they can be trusted,” Bruce said. “They’ve got to change their systems, update processes, and demonstrate that we can rely on the information they provide.”

While the State Department has declined to release the exact criteria being used to evaluate compliance, officials say the measures are part of a broader effort to ensure that travelers entering the U.S. do not pose a security threat.

Travel ban expansion a possibility

This move could significantly expand the scope of the Trump administration’s travel restrictions. The current travel ban, upheld by the US Supreme Court in 2018, has faced criticism from human rights groups and foreign governments. If additional countries are added, especially from Africa and the Caribbean, it could further strain diplomatic relations.

The Washington Post was the first to report on the contents of the cable.

(With inputs from AP)