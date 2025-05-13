Trump administration presses NATO allies to boost defence spending to 5 per cent of GDP The Trump administration is pressuring NATO allies to boost defence spending to 5 per cent of GDP, ahead of a key summit in June.

The Trump administration is urging NATO’s European members and Canada to commit to a dramatic increase in defence spending — up to 5 per cent of their gross domestic product — ahead of the NATO foreign ministers meeting in Antalya, Turkiye this week.

US Ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitaker confirmed Tuesday that Washington expects allies to unveil concrete plans to meet the ambitious target. “Five per cent is our number,” Whitaker said, calling it a “necessity for our security” in light of mounting global threats. He emphasized the upcoming ministerial meeting “is going to be different.”

Currently, NATO countries are bound to a 2 per cent GDP defence spending goal agreed in 2023 as Russia’s war in Ukraine raged into its second year. That benchmark has only been met by 22 of the alliance’s 32 members.

President Donald Trump, who has long criticised NATO allies for what he considers inadequate military investment, is now pushing for a significant escalation. However, reaching 5 per cent — more than double the current minimum — would require unprecedented military investment across Europe and Canada.

Though Whitaker declined to list specific threats, NATO leaders have repeatedly cited Russia as the primary danger to alliance security. Yet Trump’s perceived closeness to Russian President Vladimir Putin continues to raise concerns among some member states.

While NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte declined to confirm any new targets, Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof suggested a framework of 3.5 per cent for direct military spending and 1.5 per cent for related areas such as infrastructure and cybersecurity — both to be achieved by 2032. Whitaker signalled openness to this broader definition, as long as spending remains defense-focused.

Despite this, many allies remain far from meeting even the 2 per cent goal. Nations like Belgium, Canada, Italy, and Spain lag, with Spain only projected to hit the benchmark in 2025.

Whitaker also urged European allies to ensure fair access for U.S. defence firms, warning against EU moves to exclude non-European companies from procurement. “That would undermine NATO interoperability and raise costs,” he cautioned.

NATO leaders will set new spending targets at a summit in The Hague on June 25.