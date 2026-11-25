Washington:

The US is considering raising tariffs on India, China, and several other countries as early as this week, accusing them of supporting excess industrial production that has harmed American businesses, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday.

India to face higher tariff

US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer is expected to announce the findings of an investigation launched by his office on March 11 into 16 economies, including India. The probe was initiated under Section 301 of the 1974 Trade Act, which authorises the US president to impose tariffs after determining that a country has engaged in unfair trade practices.

Greer has argued that subsidies and other forms of government support in these economies have led to excess industrial capacity, allowing their companies to flood global markets with cheaper goods and undercut US manufacturers, the report said.

According to the Wall Street Journal, India and Vietnam are likely to face steeper tariffs than the European Union, Japan and South Korea, which are expected to face rates of 15% or lower.

The report did not specify the proposed tariff rate for India. China, meanwhile, is expected to face higher duties than several other economies.

India-US trade deal

India and the US are negotiating an interim bilateral trade agreement after the framework they had finalised in February went back to the discussion board, with the Supreme Court striking down the International Emergency Economic Powers Act tariffs imposed last year. India is seeking lower tariffs for its goods in the US market than its competitor nations such as Bangladesh, Vietnam and Cambodia.

Earlier, the US assured India that it would enjoy a considerable tariff advantage over peer economies. However, this would largely depend on the final tariff structure, as negotiations continue over the proposed pact. "The US has assured India of a comparative tariff advantage over its competitors in the trade deal. We will have to see how the tariff framework unfolds," news agency ANI quoted a senior government official as saying.

Discussions are underway between the two sides, and India is eyeing to close the first tranche of the deal by the end of the current financial year (FY), the official underlined, adding that talks are simultaneously being held over the larger Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) as well.

The official also told ANI that the initial package would not include issues related to services, which would be taken up in the second tranche and eventually form the larger BTA. He "described the shape the final agreement will take, a legal text with annexures, along with a dedicated chapter on customs and trade facilitation."

India and the US have been engaged in talks since 2025 to finalise the trade deal. India has been extremely particular about the deal, aiming to protect its interests. It is eyeing better tariffs than its competitors for its goods in the US market.

(With PTI inputs)

Also Read

Trump waives Russian oil and gas sanctions that threatened 100% tariffs on India