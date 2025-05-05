Trump administration offers USD 1,000 to illegal immigrants who self-deport The Trump administration has launched a program offering USD 1,000 and travel assistance to undocumented immigrants in the US who voluntarily return to their home countries. Those using the CBP Home app to indicate plans to leave will be deprioritised for detention.

Washington:

The Trump administration has announced a new initiative offering USD 1,000 to undocumented immigrants in the United States who voluntarily return to their home countries. The move is part of a broader push to advance the administration’s mass deportation agenda while reducing costs and operational burdens on immigration enforcement agencies.

According to a press release from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) on Monday, individuals who use the CBP Home app to notify authorities of their intention to return home will be eligible for financial travel assistance and will be deprioritised for detention and deportation.

“If you are here illegally, self-deportation is the best, safest, and most cost-effective way to leave the United States to avoid arrest,” said DHS Secretary Kristi Noem. “DHS is now offering illegal aliens financial travel assistance and a stipend to return to their home country through the CBP Home App.”

Two-term US President Donald Trump has made strict immigration enforcement a central focus of his campaign. While his administration continues to press Congress for increased funding for Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), the self-deportation program is being positioned as a cost-saving measure in the ongoing effort to reduce the number of undocumented migrants in the country.

(With inputs from AP)