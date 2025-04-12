Trump administration classifies over 6,000 living immigrants in US as 'dead' to force self-deportation The Trump administration, in its latest measure as part of its crackdown on illegal immigrants in the US, has classified 6,000 living immigrants as dead, effectively taking away social security benefits from them.

Amid the crackdown on illegal immigration in the US, the Trump administration has decided to classify over 6,000 living immigrants as dead, which results in the cancellation of their social security numbers, leaving them unable to work or get any benefits. The latest move is aimed at largely targeting immigrants who came to the US during Joe Biden's presidency, which allowed them to live temporarily in the US as it initiated several programmes under President Biden.

Implications of Trump admin's latest move

The move encourages immigrants to self-deport who got the unique nine-digit numbers that the US government issues to citizens, along with permanent residents and working residents who are living temporarily in the country.

As the Trump administration strips immigrants of their social security numbers, they will not be able to undertake essential activities, including tracking earnings and contributions to their social security system. The latest move will not allow the immigrants to use banks or basic services.

The move is seen as a broader attempt by the Trump administration to target immigrants who got entry into the US under Biden's presidency, which included almost 90,000 immigrants who use the CBP One app.

Judge rules in favour of Trump admin's decision regarding immigrants

Earlier, a federal judge gave a go-ahead to the Trump administration to move forward with a requirement that everyone in the US illegally must register with the federal government and carry documentation in a move that could have far-reaching repercussions for immigrants across the country.

Immediately after the ruling, Department of Homeland Security officials emphasised in a news release that the deadline to register for those who've already been in the country for 30 days or more is Friday and that going forward, the registration requirement would be enforced to the fullest.

Homeland Security officials announced on February 25 that it was mandating that all people in the United States illegally register with the federal government and said those who didn't self-report could face fines or prosecution.

