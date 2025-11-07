Trump admin accelerates new DHS rules to make it easier to charge some protesters: All you need to know Trump administration said the rules were being changed ahead of time so they could address a "recent surge in violence". Critics said the new rules could be used to target protesters.

Washington:

The Donald Trump administration in the United States has fast-tracked the implementation of new rules that expand the powers of the Federal Protective Service which is the agency responsible for securing federal government buildings. These regulations were originally proposed in January this year during the previous Joe Biden administration and were to come into force from January 1 next year. However, the administration decided to enforce them immediately from Wednesday (November 5). Officials said this shift was necessary to respond to what they termed a "recent surge in violence". The earlier rules applied only to specific federal real estate under the General Services Administration.

Protest backdrop and political heat

These new regulations are being notified at a time when protests have intensified against President Trump's mass deportation policy especially in and around buildings linked with immigration enforcement including Immigration and Customs Enforcement offices. Several activists and political leaders have accused the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) of using these measures to clamp down on peaceful activism. "DHS is using every tool possible to protect the lives of our law enforcement as they face a surge in violence and lawlessness at many of our federal facilities", Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said in a media statement.

What the powers mean now

The DHS statement highlighted a shooting at an ICE facility in Dallas in which two detainees were killed. With these new rules, officers of the Federal Protective Service will now have greater authority to arrest and charge people for wider criminal acts, even outside federal property. New areas the rules cover include unauthorised drone activity and interference with digital systems.

Concerns and criticism

Spencer Reynolds, a former national security lawyer with the Department of Homeland Security and now with the Brennan Center for Justice, said Congress had already permitted FPS to act off federal grounds when required. But he warned that codifying these powers in this form could lead to political misuse. "I see this as being guidance to go after peaceful protests where they are happening in the vicinity or even not in the vicinity of federal property," he said. A Brennan Center report last year had pointed out that FPS rapidly expanded after the 9/11 attacks which in his view has led to "overreach under political pressure".

FPS structure

The Federal Protective Service originally worked under the General Services Administration which looks after government buildings. The FPS was moved to DHS after the creation of the Homeland Security Department following 9/11.

