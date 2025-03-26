Trump administration's new social media policy likely to impact Indian Green Card holders in US | Explained The new social media policy of the Trump administration may impact Indian Green Card holders in the US, as the latest proposal may require them to surrender their social media accounts.

A new proposal from the Trump administration may soon require the green card holders to surrender their social media accounts. Notably, visa applicants living abroad are already required to share their social media accounts with the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS). If the new proposal comes into effect, it will require those already living legally in the US and seeking to apply for permanent residency or get asylum to share their social media handles.

Decoding Trump administration's latest move

The move is being seen as an extension of the Trump administration's crackdown on illegal immigration as well as a step to filter critics from making the United States their home. The move is likely to impact Indians living legally in the US, especially those who actively contribute to the political discourse in India and the US. The latest move may discourage people from speaking on issues related to politics, which may have negative repercussions for those seeking to live in the US.

In a statement, the USCIS said that it has "identified the need to collect social media identifiers (‘handles’) and associated social media platform names from applicants to enable and help inform identity verification, national security and public safety screening."

How will the move impact Indian Green Card holders?

The latest proposal will extend the scrutiny to those already living in the US, which may also include those holding green cards, as well as those seeking asylum and applying for permanent residency. As the Trump administration takes a tough stance on immigration, the move will mark a closer scrutiny of green card and visa holders.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump invoked the Alien Enemies Act of 1798, a sweeping wartime authority that allows the president broader leeway on policy and executive action to speed up mass deportations of people – potentially pushing his promised crackdown on immigration into higher gear.

Trump's declaration targets Tren de Aragua, contending it is a hostile force acting at the behest of Venezuela's government.

The declaration comes the same day that a federal judge in Washington barred the administration from deporting five Venezuelans under the expected order, a hint at the legal battle brewing over Trump's move.