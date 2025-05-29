Trump admin does a big U-turn, Harvard given 30 days to build case amid foreign students visa row A US court is hearing a plea by Harvard against Trump administration's order to curb visa to foreign students.

Massachusetts:

The Trump administration is attempting to delay any court-imposed orders in its legal dispute with Harvard University concerning student visas.

At the start of the hearing, a Justice Department lawyer argued that Harvard’s request for emergency court relief should be considered unnecessary. This is because the administration is now offering the university 30 days to make its case regarding its student visa programme, CNN has reported.

Just before the federal court session, the acting director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement sent a letter to Harvard on Thursday, CBS news stated in a report.

The letter grants the university 30 days to challenge the decision to revoke its certification under the Student and Exchange Visitor Program.

This notice formally informs Harvard that its certification is being withdrawn, but it marks a shift from the administration’s earlier position by allowing the university a 30-day window to come into compliance.