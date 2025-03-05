America is back to Zelenskyy's 'important' letter: Top quotes from Trump's address to Congress joint session US President Donald Trump, in his address to the joint session of the US Congress, underscored some of the decisions taken by his administration, including ending the "weaponised government" and removing the "poison of critical race theory from public schools."

US President Donald Trump addressed the joint session of the US Congress on Tuesday (local time) as he took credit for “swift and unrelenting action” in reorienting the nation's economy, immigration, and foreign policy. In what turned out to be the longest address to a joint session of Congress, stretching for more than an hour and 40 minutes, Trump made some crucial announcements regarding his priority to reduce childhood cancer and the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, among other important issues.

Here are Trump's top quotes from annual presidential address to Congress:

America is back. 6 weeks ago, I stood beneath the dome of this capitol and proclaimed the dawn of the golden age of America.

The American Dream is unstoppable, and our country is on the verge of a comeback.

We have ended weaponised government, where as an example, a sitting President is allowed to viciously prosecute his political opponent like me. How did that work out? Not too good.

We have removed the poison of critical race theory from our public schools. I signed an order making it the official policy of the US government that there are only two genders, male and female.

We have ended the tyranny of so-called diversity, equity, and inclusion policies all across the entire Federal Government and indeed the private sector and our military.

We inherited from the last administration an economic catastrophe and an inflation nightmare.

As President, I am fighting every day to reverse this damage and make America affordable again.

Other countries have used tariffs against us for decades, and now it is our turn to start using them against those other countries.

Earlier today, I received an important letter from Ukrainian President Zelenskyy. The letter reads, 'Ukraine is ready to come to the negotiating table.

America is standing strong against the forces of radical Islamic terrorism.

Trump concluded his speech by saying, "The golden age of America has only just begun." While Republican lawmakers rose to their feet and cheered the conclusion of Trump's address, pumping their hands in the air while chanting “Fight! Fight! Fight!”, Democrats quickly streamed from the chamber while GOP lawmakers tallied to shake hands with the president.

(With inputs from ANI)

