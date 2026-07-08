Trudeau's anti-India narrative exposed? Canadian police says no evidence linking Indian govt in Nijjar killing

Ottawa (Canada):

Nearly three years after former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau alleged a possible link between Indian government agents and the killing of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) has said its investigation found no evidence that Indian officials were involved or charged in the case.

The clarification came as US authorities unsealed an indictment accusing jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and his close associate Goldy Brar of orchestrating Nijjar's murder in 2023. The indictment does not allege any involvement by the Indian government.

What Canadian police said

During a joint US-Canada media briefing, the RCMP said investigators had not found evidence linking Indian government officials to Nijjar's killing. The announcement was made alongside the launch of Operation Hard Ball, a coordinated investigation involving the FBI that targeted the Lawrence Bishnoi, Ravinder Dhanda and Jaggu Bhagwanpuria criminal networks.

According to Canadian authorities, these organised crime groups are involved in extortion, drug trafficking, kidnappings and multiple violent crimes, including the murder of Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

Debunking Trudeau's claims

The RCMP's statement comes nearly three years after then Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told Canada's Parliament that there were "credible allegations" connecting agents of the Indian government to Nijjar's killing. His remarks triggered a major diplomatic dispute between India and Canada.

India strongly rejected the allegations as "absurd" and repeatedly asked Canada to provide credible evidence. The dispute led to the expulsion of diplomats by both countries, reduced diplomatic staffing, a temporary suspension of visa services, stalled trade talks and prolonged tensions in bilateral relations. Relations have only recently begun improving under Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney.

Lawrence Bishnoi gang behind Nijjar's killing: US

The US indictment alleges that Lawrence Bishnoi directed the conspiracy from prison in India using smuggled mobile phones, while Goldy Brar coordinated the operation from North America.

Prosecutors claim Bishnoi supplied photographs and addresses of Nijjar before the assassination, which took place outside a gurdwara in Surrey, British Columbia, on June 18, 2023.

The indictment is part of a wider case against 37 defendants linked to three Indian-origin organised crime syndicates accused of murder, extortion, narcotics trafficking and arms smuggling across Canada, the United States and several other countries.

Also read: US agency announces USD 50,000 reward for information on 'most wanted' gangster Goldy Brar